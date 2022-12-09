The Virginia Beer Company’s Evil Santa Series Returns

And now his slumber has ended…

The annual commencement of the Holiday Season marks the yearly return of The Virginia Beer Company’s award-winning Evil Santa Holiday Milk Stout.

“With hearty additions of Flaked Oats and Milk Sugar – and dashes of Cinnamon, Nutmeg, and Allspice – our warming 7.0% abv Holiday Milk Stout is oh so smooth with a hint of spice and everything nice on the finish,” notes Virginia Beer Co. Director of Sales Michael Rhodes.

Evil Santa has become a winter staple for this Williamsburg, Virginia-based brewery. First released in the brewery’s opening year (2016), this Holiday Milk Stout is now distributed throughout Virginia — as well as in New York and overseas in Japan, France, and the Netherlands.

“This year’s editions of Evil Santa feature some sharp new wrapping [ie, labels]…and to celebrate the return of ‘Evil Santa SZN’, we’ll be releasing limited variants throughout this festive time of year too,” comments VBC Co-Founder Robby Willey. “Unveiling Evil Santa variants each year has become something of a holiday tradition around here, and we’re excited to bring some new versions not just to the taps here at VBC but out into the wild too.”

2022 Evil Santa Lineup:

– Evil Santa | 7.0% abv Holiday Milk Stout with Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Allspice, & Milk Sugar [Draft + Cans]

– Spicy Santa | Evil Santa with Habanero Peppers [Draft]

– Zesty Santa | Evil Santa with Orange Zest [Draft]

– Canadian Christmas | Evil Santa with Maple Syrup [Draft]

– Peppermint Hot Chocolate Evil Santa | 7.0% abv Holiday Milk Stout with Peppermint, Vanilla, Marshmallows, & Cacao Nibs

– Double Evil Santa | 11.3% abv Imperial Holiday Milk Stout aged in Wild Turkey Bourbon Barrels

– Apple Brandy Double Evil Santa | 11.3% abv Imperial Holiday Milk Stout aged in Apple Brandy Barrels

Release festivities occur in Williamsburg and wherever Evil Santa is enjoyed. Examples include “Sleigh Bomb” parties (pairing Evil Santa with Jameson Irish Whiskey) and EVIL SANTA-CON (featuring a holiday concert and winter coat drive at the brewery).

“Make the Nice List and join us for a round of Christmas in a can,” jokes Michael R. “If you miss Evil Santa this time around, he won’t be back until he’s completed his year-long winter’s nap.”

For More Information:

https://virginiabeerco.com/press/evil-santa-szn-2022/