The Virginia Beer Company Partners with TapRm for Statewide Distribution in New York

NEW YORK — If you live anywhere in New York, you can now get beers from The Virginia Beer Company delivered to your door.

“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with TapRm, making it possible to enjoy beers & cheers from Williamsburg, VA anywhere in the Empire State,” notes VBC Co-Founder Chris Smith.

TapRm, a distributor based in New York City, services bars, supermarkets, and restaurants throughout New York. In addition, they are the nation’s first beer distributor providing brands a full-ecommerce solution for sales direct to consumers in New York State through integrated websites, e-commerce fulfillment, as well as providing key insights and data access to help direct-to-consumer and digitally native brands thrive.

“We’d been talking to the TapRm crew for quite some time,” reflects VBC Co-Founder Robby Willey. They’re innovative, socially conscious purveyors of all things craft beer. And when the idea of fresh beers delivered straight to your home (same day in NYC , even) was brought to us from their team in Brooklyn, we couldn’t resist teaming up.”

Cans from Virginia Beer Co. became available for home delivery in late June, with the brewery’s four core offerings (12 oz. cans) and two limited releases (16 oz. cans of Double Free Verse and Space Case DIPA) available at launch. As the food & beverage industry continues to adapt in the coming months, Virginia Beer Co. will plan to add additional can releases and draft options to TapRm’s inventory in order to provide service to shops, bars, and restaurants in New York as well.

“One of our co-founders has roots in New York, and one of our first out-of-area tastings with the Visit Williamsburg tourism department (way back in 2015!) was in NYC,” reflects VBC Director of Sales Michael Rhodes. “Robby & Chris have spent many a night researching the wide world of craft beer at The Pony Bar, Blind Tiger Ale House, & The Craic; and reviewing proper pairings from Motorino East Village, Bleecker Street Pizza, & Dinosaur BBQ (to name a few). So to say that we are stoked to be back in New York would be an understatement!”

Visit https://taprm.com/collections/the-virginia-beer-company to check out The Virginia Beer Company’s initial launch with TapRm and to place orders for door-to-door delivery anywhere in New York.

“Until we can make it back up in person…,” exclaims Co-Founder Chris Smith, “…stay home, order fresh, and enjoy cheers from one Williamsburg to another!”

For More Information: virginiabeerco.com/news/vbcvisitsnewyork