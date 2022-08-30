The Virginia Beer Co.’s 39 Words Returns to Celebrate Women’s Equality Day

Mark your calendars for Friday, August 26th — aka, Women’s Equality Day — which means that 39 Words returns to The Virginia Beer Company!

“The Women of the Virginia Beer Co. team up with our Production Team each year to create, design, and brew a brand new 39 Words recipe to celebrate Women’s Equality Day,” notes VBC Operations Manager Luci Legaspi. “And as Friday, August 26th just so happens to be Women’s Equality Day…we can’t think of a more perfect occasion for a release party to celebrate equality, inclusivity, beers for all, and cheers with all.”

This year’s vintage of 39 Words (the fourth annual iteration of the 39 Words concept) will be packaged and released on 8/26 just in time for Women’s Equality Day. The brewery will be highlighting a “Women’s Equality Weekend” theme with additional events on Saturday (a pop-up workout led by one of the brewery’s part-timers – Kristin R. – who is also a certified fitness instructor), and music by one of the area’s premier performers (Felicia Hoyos) on Sunday.

“The Women of VBC design & brew a completely new recipe for 39 Words each year,” notes Brewmaster Jonathan Newman. “The idea for this annual brew day was initially suggested by one of our Brewers (Brad A.) so he’s always involved in the brew day and ensuring the team gets every opportunity to showcase their ideas.”

The name 39 Words represents the number of words in the 19th Amendment, starting the Constitutional process of guaranteeing women’s right to vote. The 2022 recipe is a 7.5% abv Malt Liquor and will be available in 19.2 oz. cans…the first such time that The Virginia Beer Company has ever released a Malt Liquor or a small batch beer in 19.2 oz. cans. This year’s theme is: A Strong Beer Brewed For All Women.

This year the Women of VBC have also decided to incorporate a charitable component, joining the “freestyle participation” component of the Drinking in Another State Collaboration Project. Proceeds from sales of 39 Words will benefit the Beer Is For Everyone Emergency Health Fund, helping ensure those in the service industry always have the right to choose what happens to their own body.

Exclaims Luci L.: “Make sure the end of August is circled on that calendar…we can promise you this is the biggest 39 Words drop yet!”

For More Information:

https://virginiabeerco.com/press/39-words-returns-for-womens-equality-day/