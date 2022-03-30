The Vail Craft Beer Classic is Back on June 17-18

GOLDEN, Colorado – Team Player Productions (TPP), producers of world-class food and drink festivals across the country, proudly presents the return of the Vail Craft Beer Classic on June 17-18, 2022. The Vail Craft Beer Classic is Colorado’s highest altitude beer tasting, providing an assortment of more than 100 of the best craft beer, seltzers and ciders in the state alongside scenic views of Vail and live music. New to the Classic this year is the Friday Night Extended Tasting, with more time to sample and an extended beer list. Tickets cost $54-64, and can be purchased via Eventbrite.

TPP was one of the few producers in the state to put on a craft beer festival in 2020, including a re-imagined festival experience with limited capacity and stellar beer-drinking experience again in 2021. The Vail Craft Beer Classic comes back this summer even better than before.

“Beer lovers will get to sample delicious brews from some of the best breweries in the country, rub elbows with their favorite breweries, and take in scenic views of the Vail Valley,” says Vail Craft Beer Classic Event Director Kristen Slater. “Umphrey’s McGee playing Sunday night at Gerald Ford Amphitheater is the cherry on top for this Vail adventure.”

Friday Night Extended Tasting

Friday, June 17 from 4-7 p.m. Location: Ford Sculpture Garden Park (522 S Frontage Rd E, Vail, CO 81657) The Friday night kick-off includes an all-inclusive sampling of limited specialty beers that won’t be poured at the Saturday sessions and a longer tasting session.

Saturday Session

Saturday, June 18 from 12-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-6 p.m. Location: Ford Sculpture Garden Park (522 S Frontage Rd E, Vail, CO 81657) More than 100 craft beer offerings, including cider, spirits and seltzers, at this all-inclusive tasting event.

The Vail Craft Beer Classic is proud to partner with the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Association (VVMTA). A portion of the proceeds from the ticket sales will support VVMTA’s mission of supporting a community of diverse participants that vigorously supports the maintenance and construction of sustainable mountain biking and hiking trails throughout Eagle County.

“We are back in full swing and we can’t wait to host you!” says Slater.

About Vail Craft Beer Classic

Colorado breweries are coming together in Vail for the sixth-annual Vail Craft Beer Classic to provide the best assortment of craft beers, seltzers, and ciders in the state. Sip on the best the breweries have to offer while taking in the scenic views of Vail, enjoying live music, and meeting the brewers. Created and produced by Team Player Productions, the Classic prides itself on presenting Colorado’s best breweries, worthy of a true Vail adventure.

About Team Player Productions

Founded more than 25 years ago in Denver, Team Player Productions (TPP) has produced and managed more than 400 events around the country, raising more than $2 million for its various nonprofit partners. TPP has created and continues to produce beloved annual events including Vail Wine Classic, Breckenridge Wine Classic and Vail Craft Beer Classic, and adopted others, such as Denver Burger Battle and the Boulder Creek Festival. The company was also the originator of events including Taste of Fort Collins, Steamboat Wine Festival and Park City Food & Wine Classic. TPP consults and produces events for a portfolio of clients as well, such as Goose Island Beer Co., Blue Point Brewing Co., Great Divide Brewing Company, Odell Brewing Company, Red Bull, City of Centennial, Anheuser-Busch, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Arvada Center for Arts & Humanities, and CraftWorks Foundation.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/vailcraftbeerclassic2022