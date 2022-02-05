The Tank Brewing Company to Sponsor 20th Lifetime Miami Marathon and Half

MIAMI — Being the first local beer to sponsor the event, The Tank Brewing Co. will be serving their well-known Lo-ca, Low-Calorie Tropical Blonde Ale, and El Farito, Southeast IPA at the Runners’ Beer Garden.

WHAT: The Tank Brewing Co. joins the 20th Anniversary celebration of the Lifetime Miami Marathon & Half as the first local beer to sponsor the yearly event. The Miami brewery will be serving their crafts Lo-ca and El Farito sampled for runners and sold to the general public.

WHO: The Tank Brewing Co. x Lifetime Miami Marathon & Half “We are honored to be part of such an important event for our city, especially while celebrating their 20th-anniversary milestone,” expressed Carlos Padrón, owner of The Tank Brewing Co. “We hope the locals rejoice with a cold beer at the finish line and that visitors get a taste of some of Miami’s favorite craft beers,” concluded.

WHEN: Sunday, February 6th

WHERE: Runners’ Beer Garden About The Tank Brewing CompanyFounded by Cuban-American entrepreneur Carlos Padron, Miami-based The Tank Brewing Company embodies a homegrown passion for brewing honest, expertly-crafted artisanal beer using only the finest ingredients from mash to tap.

The Tank’s popular core beers Freedom Tower Amber, El Farito IPA, La Playita, and its newest brew, Lo-Ca, were all inspired by the brewery’s love for its hometown of Miami.

Located at 5100 NW 72nd Avenue just north of Miami International Airport, the 25,000 square foot 120-seat brewery features up to 16 beers on tap, including its popular core brews, seasonal and special releases, as well as guest taps from regional breweries. With a total capacity of up to 600, the tasting room offers guests the opportunity to view The Tank’s entire brewing process from every seat. The venue also hosts numerous events and activities for people of varied interests and is available for private parties and corporate functions.