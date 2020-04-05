The TANK Brewing Co. Raises Awareness on Social Distancing with New Delivery Service

MIAMI – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami’s trailblazing brewery, The TANK Brewing Co., is giving Miami locals the opportunity to pay it forward during these uncertain times, through an initiative called #TankItForward.

The idea came about while looking for a way to help raise awareness of the importance of practicing social distancing while staying in touch with your loved ones.

“We are very excited to be able to continue serving our community, especially during these uncertain times,” said Carlos Padron, owner of The Tank Brewing. “20% of all beer sales will be donated to The Tank’s tasting room staff, who could most definitely use the boost.”

How it works: Locals can treat friends and family to a nice refreshing surprise by sending them a 6-pack of beer (Freedom Tower & La Playita) delivered to their doorstep by a Tank employee, with a personalized note. Simply order online or call 786-801-1554. More details can be found at https://thetankbrewing.com/.

Those who receive a 6-pack can post a picture on their social channels using the hashtag #TankItForward, and tagging @TheTankBrewing gets them a chance to win a $500 gift card, to be used at the taproom, as soon as their doors reopen.

About The Tank Brewing Company

Founded by Carlos Padron with brewers Matt Weintraub and Moh Saade, Miami-based The TANK Brewing Company embodies a homegrown passion for brewing honest, expertly-crafted artisanal beer using only the finest ingredients from mash to tap; from the purity of the water to the extensive care that is taken in curating ingredients. Every drop, every step of the process, and every detail is tended to with pure love of beer in mind — and you can taste it in every sip. The Tank’s popular core beers La Finca Miami, Freedom Tower Amber and El Farito IPA were all inspired by the brewers’ love for their hometown, Miami.

For More Information: https://thetankbrewing.com/