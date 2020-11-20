The TANK Brewing Co. Launches Lo-Ca, Its First Low-Calorie Craft Beer

MIAMI, FL – Miami’s trailblazing brewery, The TANK Brewing Co., launched Lo-Ca, its first low-calorie beer. Lo-Ca, is a tropical blonde ale that perfectly complements both a chill and active lifestyle. It’s crafted using the latest brewing techniques, delivering a truly unique beer overflowing with flavor. With only 94 calories and 2.8 grams of carbs, Lo-Ca aims to satisfy both beer connoisseurs and those who seek a more balanced alternative by delivering unparalleled taste in a lighter beer. Lo-Ca’s launch has been a hit — the first production batch of 5,000 cans completely sold out the first weekend it was released before reaching out stores.

“Our team has worked hard these past few months to bring Lo-Ca to life, and we are very excited about its official launch,” announced Carlos Padron, owner of The Tank Brewing Co. “The overwhelming response has been due to the fact that people can’t believe it’s a low-calorie beer, because it tastes so good. Lo-Ca provides a lighter option without sacrificing the unique craft-beer flavor — it’s the perfect beer to stay refreshed and active all year.”

Made in Miami and for Miamians, Lo-Ca – Miami’s original low-calorie craft beer – boasts fresh flavors as vibrant as the Magic City. Like the beer, they kept it authentic and shot their launch video in Miami, featuring real Miami locals who live that 305 life every day. Enjoy the video on our website.

“Our goal is to give our customers great-tasting beer that is the perfect fit for an active lifestyle or for those who just want to sit back, relax, and sip some good beer.”

For additional information visit TheTankBrewing.com and follow @thetankbrewing on Instagram: @thetankbrewing, Facebook: @the.tank.brewing.co, Twitter: @TheTankBrewing and Youtube: The Tank Brewing

For more information: https://thetankbrewing.com/

