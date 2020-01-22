The Spoetzl Brewery Releases Shiner Ruby Redbird

SHINER, Texas — The start of the new decade might mean ‘trying’ to stick to our 2020 health goals, but cutting back on calories doesn’t mean cutting down on flavor – there’s still a little bit of room to indulge. Texas fan-favorite craft beer Shiner Ruby Redbird is a delicious alternative to a basic vodka soda with just 95-calories with 1g of sugar, 3 carbs and 0g of fat.

This refreshing lager is made from juice from the Texas Ruby Redbird grapefruit from the Rio Grande Valley. It has a bold kick of ginger which melds with the tartness of the citrus for a tasty brew that’s all-natural and guilt-free! Ruby Redbird is brewed with pure 2-row and Munich malts along with Mt. Hood, Citra and Willamette hops to give it a nicely blended, satisfying finish.

Start the year off strong with Shiner Ruby Redbird, available nationally in both cans and bottles for a suggested retail price of $8.99/six-pack, 4% ABV. Link to image here.

Pucker up and enjoy!

