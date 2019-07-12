The Signature Room Partners with Crystal Lake Brewing on Top View Brew Wheat Ale

CHICAGO — The Signature Room, the elevated restaurant located on the 95th floor of the former John Hancock Center, announces the launch of its first exclusive beer label, Top View Brew. The beer is a result of a partnership with suburban brewery Crystal Lake Brewing, currently offered exclusively at The Signature Room.

Top View Brew is a golden wheat ale with smooth malt sweetness, low bitterness and a bright lemon aroma. It is a straw-colored beer with a fluffy white head of foam. At 4.5% ABV, Top View Brew is delicate and refreshing – perfect for summer drinking. The brew pairs well with salads, along with light fish and chicken dishes, but can easily handle spicy foods and cut through heavier dishes.

“We have been fans of Crystal Lake Brewing for quite some time – and their Beach Blonde has been a top seller for years – so partnering with them on a custom beer was a no-brainer,” said The Signature Room’s VP of sales and marketing, Tricia Bryant. “We hope Top View Brew will be a beverage that guests want to enjoy not just during the summer, but all year-round.”

About The Signature Room

Located atop one of Chicago’s tallest skyscrapers at 875 North Michigan Avenue, The Signature Room at the 95th features refined American cuisine from Executive Chef Cardel Reid paired with 360-degree views of the Chicago skyline. The restaurant offers a respite from the bustling crowds below, featuring a serene panorama of the cityscape, Lake Michigan, and beyond. Brunch is offered on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The restaurant is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Dinner is offered Sunday through Thursday from 5-10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 5-11 p.m. Reservations are recommended and may be made by calling 312.787.9596. For more information, please visit www.signatureroom.com, or follow The Signature Room on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.