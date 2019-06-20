The Saint Louis Brewery Releases Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails Bellini Saison

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails announces the latest release in the line-up of cocktail-inspired, all-natural, craft malt beverages with Bellini Saison (6.8% ABV). The 4-pack of 330 ml bottles utilizes the flavors of the most iconic cocktails. Following the release of White Russian Ale, Kentucky Mule Ale and Paloma Gose, the Bellini Saison is available now in the St. Louis area and surrounding markets.

The Bellini Saison is inspired by two of Europe’s finest beverages. This re-interpretation of the Italian classic cocktail against the backdrop of a revered French ale serves up effervescence intertwined with real peach nectar.

“It’s kind of made for brunch,” said head of marketing Wil Rogers. “The golden, slightly hazy brew packs in real fruit flavor with peach puree against a hybrid of French and Belgian Saison yeast. It’s great alongside French Toast or a classic Eggs Benedict or just to enjoy on a warm summer day.”

With its simple text and packaging, the line of Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails evokes the spirit of craft cocktails – an air of mystery and intrigue for what’s inside. The unique apothecary-style bottle exemplifies an experimental brew: a cocktail that’s not a beer, and a beer that’s not a cocktail. Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails plans to launch one more cocktail inspired beverage in 2019. For more information, follow on Instagram at @stlcraftedcocktails.

About Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails

Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails is a line of all-natural, crafted malt beverages, inspired by the flavors of iconic cocktails. The four-pack of 330 ml bottles evoke an air of mystery for what’s inside. The simple packaging and apothecary-style bottles capture the true innovation and experimentation of craft cocktails. The brand will be available throughout the Midwest in St. Louis, MO as well as surrounding states throughout 2019. The suggested retail price for the four-pack of Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails is $11.99. Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails is from The Saint Louis Brewery, makers of Schlafly Beer.