The Original 40 Brewing Company to Release Space Metal Fantasy Vol. 2 Double Dry Hopped West Coast Double IPA

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— The Original 40 Brewing Company will release Space Metal Fantasy Vol. 2, a double dry hopped West Coast Double IPA, at its North Park tasting room. The brewery will also release 2 Legit 2 Wit, a Belgian-style wit with coriander and sweet orange. Head Brewer Zack Kaplan made the announcement.

Space Metal Fantasy Vol. 2 has an 8.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) and was made with Citra, Citra Incognito, Ekuanot, Amarillo, and Amarillo CGX hops. It has huge, bright citrus notes on the nose with an orange and dank pine backbone. It pours a light, honey golden color.

“We invite beer drinkers to not only come in and try Space Metal Fantasy Volume 2 Double Dry Hopped West Coast Double IPA, but to say it ten times fast,” Kaplan said. “This beer is a mouthful, and in a good way. It punches with hops and still finishes dry and super enjoyable.”

Space Metal Fantasy Vol. 2 comes eight months after Space Metal Fantasy Vol. 1, a Hazy IPA, was released last September.

“Volume 1 was such a success with our fans that we had to bring it back, albeit in a different style,” said Original 40 founder and North Park resident Steve Billings. “The West Coast and San Diego are known for West Coast IPAs, and we believe this will be yet another one that everyone will enjoy.”

2 Legit 2 Wit has a 5.2 percent ABV and was brewed using traditional European pilsner and wheat malt, and fermented for a clean and crisp finish. The spring-time beer has big and bright aromas of orange, clove, and bubble gum, and it’s rounded out with a traditional Belgian yeast character.

“2 Legit 2 Wit was fun to hammer out in the brewery,” Kaplan said. “It’s super drinkable and will leave you with no chance to quit on it.”

Kaplan is a six-time Great American Beer Festival (GABF) winner, garnering medals most recently in 2019 while serving as the head brewer at Migration Brewing in Portland, Ore. The La Jolla native has won two Gold Medals, one Silver Medal, and three Bronze Medals overall at GABF, which is often referred to as “The Oscars” of the craft beer industry.

Kaplan studied mechanical engineering at UC San Diego after graduating from La Jolla High School. He started his career in craft beer in 2011 with San Diego’s Green Flash Brewing.

For More Information:

https://original40brewing.com/