The Ninkasi Better Living Room to Open for Dine-In and On-Site Consumption May 25

EUGENE, Ore.—Ninkasi Brewing Company is thrilled to welcome guests back for on-site consumption and dine-in beginning May 25th at the Ninkasi Better Living Room (BLR) on their Eugene, Oregon brewery campus at 155 Blair Blvd. The BLR will follow all safety guidelines and protocols and implement a new mobile ordering system. Along with the reopening of dine-in is the grand opening of their new outdoor patio space and a Sunday brunch menu.

“We are ecstatic to finally be able to welcome guests back into the Ninkasi Better Living Room,” said Chief Experience Officer Sarah Johnson. “Connection is a huge part of Ninkasi on our quest to perpetuate better living. We’ve missed sharing pints and conversation with our community and are pleased to finally be able to welcome guests back into our space safely.”

The Better Living Room will be open for on-site consumption Tuesday through Thursday from 10am-9pm, Friday & Saturday from 12-10pm, and Sunday from 10am-4pm with an additional brunch menu. Mondays will remain closed with dock sales open from 12-5pm.

TheBLR will continue to highlight Ninkasi’s innovation program on their 5-barrel pilot brewery system in addition to their year-round offerings. Ninkasi’s brew team takes six week shifts each to develop and brew small-batch innovative beers available exclusively at The Better Living Room. Additionally, casual food with creative flair will complement Ninkasi beer through bar snacks, oysters, sandwiches, entrees, and a Sunday brunch menu. All ordering will take place from a new mobile ordering experience.

BLR leadership staff remains intact. Chief Experience Officer Sarah Johnson leads The BLR team of Bryan Nelson (Hospitality Director), Alexandria Kinsman(Hospitality Manager), and Andrew Hroza (Executive Chef). The leadership team plans to rehire as many original front-of-house and back-of-house employees as possible.

The Ninkasi Better Living Room originally opened in February 2020 before ceasing dine-in operations in March 2020. The BLR continued dock sales and The Ninkasi Dinner Club but winterized their kitchen to prepare for this grand reopening. The Better Living Room replaced Ninkasi’s original Tasting Room a block south on Van Buren.

More information can be found at ninkasibrewing.com/eugene. Online reservations will open in early May.

About Ninkasi Brewing Company

Founded in 2006 by Jamie Floyd and Nikos Ridge, Ninkasi Brewing Company is the nation’s 33rd and Oregon’s third largest independent craft brewery (Brewers Association, 2020). Ninkasi continues to grow from its first batch of Total Domination IPA to three brewhouses, with 55-barrel, 90-barrel brewhouses, and a 5-barrel pilot program located in Eugene, Oregon. Ninkasi’s Flagship beers are sold throughout Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The brewery remains privately-owned and is committed to community support and giving. Ninkasi’s Beer Is Love program offers in-kind donations and support for organizations throughout its distribution footprint. Ninkasi’s first restaurant, the Better Living Room, opened on its Eugene, Oregon campus in February 2020.

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news.

