The Motors Brewing Co. to Increase Production

CINCINNATI — The Motors Brewing Company in Cincinnati,OH has harvested tanks previously housed at The Daytona Beach Brewing Co.

Even amid the pandemic The Motors has increased sales by 300% in 2020 vs 2019 due to the growing demand for their flagship American Ale.

With the newly acquired equipment Motors plans to quadruple their American Ale production in 2021.

This will satisfy their current customer waiting list growing rapidly in the Ohio market.

Increased capacity will also allow the MBC team to add more complex brews to the extensive Motors lineup this year.

Stay tuned for their new releases hitting bars, retail and restaurants late spring and early summer 2021 in Ohio.

