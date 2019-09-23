The Lost Abbey to Release Veritas Raspberry

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – The Lost Abbey is set to release Veritas Raspberry this September, joining Veritas Kriek and Veritas Peach as benchmarks apart from the numbered Veritas Series.

Veritas Raspberry is a Blonde American Sour aged in French Oak foueders for over a year before being transferred to neutral oak barrels and being spiked with Raspberries. Pouring a vibrant pink, Veritas Raspberry makes the fruit the star with a sinful amount of the it in each barrel, married with The Lost Abbey house cultures, creating contemplative American Sour Ale worthy of the Veritas brand.

“After producing Veritas 019, which inspired this beer, we knew this had to make a triumphant return,” Tomme Arthur, COO and Cofounder of The Lost Abbey said. “Our brewers and cellarman not only did an epic job handling the beer, but the blend is spot-on”.

Veritas Raspberry will be available to purchase online, at shop.lostabbey.com beginning on September 23rd and will be available for pickup and shipping within the state of California (additional shipping costs will apply).

Veritas Raspberry will be $41 (plus CRV and Tax) and will be limited to 60 cases at 3 bottles per person, the bulk of the bottles were previously purchased by The Patron Sinners and Saints Club. Pickup for Veritas Raspberry will begin on September 27th at The Lost Abbey Tasting Room in San Marcos and will be available during each day of the week during regular business hours.

Direct links to the purchase page will be released the day of the sale at www.lostabbey.comas well as The Lost Abbey’s various social media channels. – Please note the sale will not become live until, Noon.

About Port Brewing / The Lost Abbey / The Hop Concept

Founded in 2006, Port Brewing and The Lost Abbey produce an extensive line-up of continental and American- inspired ales and lagers. Under the direction of visionary brewmaster and co-founder Tomme Arthur, the brewery has garnered dozens of awards including the 2007 Great American Beer Festival Small Brewery of the Year, The 2008 world Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery and the 2013 Champion Brewery at the San Diego International Beer Festival. The company’s beers, many of which are aged in oak barrels for 12 months or longer, are universally recognized for their complexity, unique flavors and bold boundary-pushing styles. For more information, contact Port Brewing / The Lost Abbey at 155 Mata Way, Suite 104, San Marcos, CA 92069, telephone (800) 918-6816, and on the web at www.LostAbbey.com