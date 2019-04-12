The Lost Abbey to Release Duck Duck Gooze

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Fresh off of winning a Silver medal at the 2018 Great American Beer Festival in the Wood and Barrel-Aged Sour category, The Lost Abbey is prepared to release the 2019 iteration of Duck Duck Gooze.

The online sale, the third such for Duck Duck Gooze, will commence on the April 15 that noon, which also serves as a reminder to get bottles early so they aren’t shut out on Tax Day.

One of San Diego’s most elusive beers, with its release only happening every three years, it will also be one of the most expensive beers released in San Diego at $45 a bottle. In 2016, the demand was evident as five thousand bottles were purchased in less than ten minutes leaving many without access to a single bottle.

“Duck Duck Gooze is a beer we’re constantly being hounded for, so I’m very excited to be able to share this years Duck with everyone,” said Tomme Arthur, chief operating owner, and co-founder at Port Brewing, The Lost Abbey and The Hop Concept. “Three years is a long time to wait, so we’re understandably prepared for the demand.”

A blend of one, two and three-year-old blonde sours, Duck Duck Gooze will partner with Eventbrite to facilitate the sale.

Pickup for Duck Duck Gooze will take place the weekend of May 11 and 12 that The Lost Abbey Brewery in San Marcos, CA. Coined “Duck Days” the pickup will be an outdoor party as well with plenty of games and activities to participate in.

About Port Brewing / The Lost Abbey / The Hop Concept

Founded in 2006, The Lost Abbey produces an extensive line-up of continental and American- inspired ales and lagers. Under the direction of visionary brewmaster and co-founder Tomme Arthur, the brewery has garnered dozens of awards including the 2007 Great American Beer Festival Small Brewery of the Year, The 2008 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery and the 2013 Champion Brewery at the San Diego International Beer Festival. The company’s beers, many of which are aged in oak barrels for 12 months or longer, are universally recognized for their complexity, unique flavors, and bold boundary-pushing styles. For more information, contact Port Brewing / The Lost Abbey / The Hop Concept at 155 Mata Way, Suite 104, San Marcos, CA 92069, telephone (800) 918-6816 and on the web at www.LostAbbey.com