The Lost Abbey to Launch Tiny Bubbles Brand

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — The minds behind The Lost Abbey, Port Brewing Co, and The Hop Concept are venturing out with their newest brand, Tiny Bubbles.

Using their expertise crafted while brewing and packaging Lost Abbey beers, Tiny Bubbles will be a line of sour beers produced in the same facility as the three other brands.

“To be very clear, this is beer, real live sour beer,” said Tomme Arthur, COO and Co-Founder of The Lost Abbey, Port Brewing, and The Hop Concept. “No Lactobacillus was harmed in the making of this beer, they’re still alive and feeling great.”

Tiny Bubbles was first created by Hollister Brewing North of Santa Barbara, CA with the rights and the recipe purchased by The Lost Abbey in late 2019.

“I enjoyed Tiny Bubbles immensely the first time, second time, and twentieth time I had it ”, said Tomme Arthur. “With the beer no longer being made, we believe we can take this brand to new heights in the beer world. And it gave birth to Brutus.”

The face of Tiny Bubbles will be its mascot, Brutus T. Bubbles. With his motto being “Living your life to the Brutest”, Brutus will be the focus of customer engagement for the new brand.

“Tiny Bubbles was created to not only appeal to the discerning craft beer drinkers, but also those who were looking for something lighter,” said Adam Martinez, Director of Media and Marketing for The Lost Abbey, Port Brewing, The Hop Concept, and Tiny Bubbles. “Having Brutus makes us that much more approachable. He looks rad! We’re going to have a lot of fun this year with him.”

Brutus and the vision of Tiny Bubbles branding was a partnership with Dylan Jones from Dylan Jones Design Co, which previously helped create The Hop Concept.

A draft version of Tiny Bubbles is currently available in the three Lost Abbey Tasting rooms in San Marcos, San Elijo, and Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Four-pack cans of Tiny Bubbles will be released in California starting in April, with expanded distribution starting by early Summer.

