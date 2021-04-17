The Liquid Arts Passport is Available Now in Colorado

DENVER—The Colorado Liquid Arts, a collective that includes the Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology (CAVE), the Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG), the Colorado Cider Guild and the Colorado Distillers Guild, is proud to announce the launch of the Liquid Arts Passport. This statewide digital passport will allow you to enjoy discounted beverages, tastings, merchandise and other offers from Colorado breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries.

“We hope that the Colorado Liquid Arts Passport will provide a sense of normalcy as we safely transition into new phases of reopening,” said Shawnee Adelson, Executive Director of the Colorado Brewers Guild. “As restrictions loosen, I can’t think of a better way to explore the state of Colorado than by experiencing our incredible collection of Liquid Arts.”

Starting today, Passport holders can choose from 5- or 90-day passes from four scenic regions: Denver & Cities of the Rockies, Mountains and Mesas, Pikes Peak Wonders, and Rockies Playground. With discounts valued up to $300, you can experience what the Colorado Liquid Arts have to offer paired with mountain backdrops, city skylines and Colorado sunshine.

Funds raised from the Liquid Arts Passport will benefit the four non-profit trade organizations who not only launched this effort, but are committed to advocacy, promotion, research and education for the beer, wine, cider and spirit industries across the state.

“We are so excited to launch this first-ever collaborative Craft Beverage Passport in the great state of Colorado,” says Cassidee Shull, CAVE Executive Director. “The Liquid Arts Passport Program offers the unique opportunity to support these small businesses all while supporting the nonprofits dedicated to their industries.”

5- and 90-Day passes can be purchased at taste.coliquidarts.org. Passes will be delivered via text and email, no app download needed.

About the Colorado Liquid Arts

The Colorado Liquid Arts are made up of four manufacturing organizations that represent the brewers, wineries, distillers, and cideries across Colorado. These 501c(6) trade organizations, affectionately known as the Colorado Liquid Arts, exist within their respective industries to promote education and research, lobby on behalf of their members and market their industries. To learn more about these organizations, please visit: Colorado Brewers Guild, Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology, Colorado Distillers Guild and Colorado Cider Guild.

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/the-liquid-arts-passport-launches-today