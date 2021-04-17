The Liquid Arts Passport is Available Now in Colorado

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

DENVER—The Colorado Liquid Arts, a collective that includes the Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology (CAVE), the Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG), the Colorado Cider Guild and the Colorado Distillers Guild, is proud to announce the launch of the Liquid Arts Passport. This statewide digital passport will allow you to enjoy discounted beverages, tastings, merchandise and other offers from Colorado breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries.

“We hope that the Colorado Liquid Arts Passport will provide a sense of normalcy as we safely transition into new phases of reopening,” said Shawnee Adelson, Executive Director of the Colorado Brewers Guild. “As restrictions loosen, I can’t think of a better way to explore the state of Colorado than by experiencing our incredible collection of Liquid Arts.”

Starting today, Passport holders can choose from 5- or 90-day passes from four scenic regions: Denver & Cities of the Rockies, Mountains and Mesas, Pikes Peak Wonders, and Rockies Playground. With discounts valued up to $300, you can experience what the Colorado Liquid Arts have to offer paired with mountain backdrops, city skylines and Colorado sunshine.

Funds raised from the Liquid Arts Passport will benefit the four non-profit trade organizations who not only launched this effort, but are committed to advocacy, promotion, research and education for the beer, wine, cider and spirit industries across the state.

“We are so excited to launch this first-ever collaborative Craft Beverage Passport in the great state of Colorado,” says Cassidee Shull, CAVE Executive Director. “The Liquid Arts Passport Program offers the unique opportunity to support these small businesses all while supporting the nonprofits dedicated to their industries.”

5- and 90-Day passes can be purchased at taste.coliquidarts.org. Passes will be delivered via text and email, no app download needed.

About the Colorado Liquid Arts

The Colorado Liquid Arts are made up of four manufacturing organizations that represent the brewers, wineries, distillers, and cideries across Colorado. These 501c(6) trade organizations, affectionately known as the Colorado Liquid Arts, exist within their respective industries to promote education and research, lobby on behalf of their members and market their industries. To learn more about these organizations, please visit: Colorado Brewers Guild, Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology, Colorado Distillers Guild and Colorado Cider Guild.

For More Information:
https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/the-liquid-arts-passport-launches-today

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast
04/22 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
04/27 - Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
05/06 - Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
05/13 - Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.