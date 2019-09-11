The Hop Concept to Release THC IPA

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – The Hop Concept’s first flagship beer, THC IPA will be available in 16 oz. 4-packs beginning this fall.

“Our goal when we launched The Hop Concept in 2015 was to get to a place where we could release THC IPA,” said Tomme Arthur, COO and co-founder of Port Brewing, The Lost Abbey, and The Hop Concept. “We wanted this beer to be worthy enough to carry the name of the brand, and we got there.”

THC IPA was brewed with Mosaic and Idaho 7 strains of hops, to help focus the tropical flavors and aromas of the beer.

THC (The Hop Concept) IPA begins bursting with juicy tangerine, grapefruit, and pineapple notes, finishing off with a subtle but intensely refreshing hop bite.

“This has been a recipe we’ve been working on for quite awhile,” said Stephen Burchill, Head Brewer of Port Brewing, The Lost Abbey, and The Hop Concept. “We wanted a very juicy and crushable IPA but we had to have the slightest hint of bitterness since we’re in San Diego.”

The Hop Concept’s THC IPA (6.3% ABV) will be available throughout the Port Brewing / Lost Abbey / The Hop Concept distribution network in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans and limited 22 oz. bottles and draft beginning in September.

About Port Brewing / The Lost Abbey / The Hop Concept

Founded in 2006, The Lost Abbey produces an extensive line-up of continental and American- inspired ales and lagers. Under the direction of visionary brewmaster and co-founder Tomme Arthur, the brewery has garnered dozens of awards including the 2007 Great American Beer Festival Small Brewery of the Year, The 2008 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery and the 2013 Champion Brewery at the San Diego International Beer Festival. The company’s beers, many of which are aged in oak barrels for 12 months or longer, are universally recognized for their complexity, unique flavors, and bold boundary-pushing styles. For more information, contact Port Brewing / The Lost Abbey at 155 Mata Way, Suite 104, San Marcos, CA 92069, telephone (800) 918-6816, and on the web at www.LostAbbey.com.