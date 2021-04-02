The Hop Concept to Release Haze Pipe Hazy IPA

San Marcos, Calif. – While only being six years in existence, The Hop Concept’s first Hazy IPA Haze Pipe, has been 25 years in the making.

Waiting for the right crops of Simcoe, Mosaic, Citra, Amarillo, and Strata to come to fruition, Haze Pipe is finally ready to be unleashed to the public.

“We’ve been thinking about this beer for quite some time now, and I’m finally convinced we have the right combination of hops to produce this dream I’ve had,” said Tomme Arthur, COO, and co-founder of The Lost Abbey, Port Brewing, The Hop Concept, and Tiny Bubbles. “For our first ten years, we didn’t filter any beer with this beer in mind. It was an exercise in opacity.”

The Citra, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops were sourced from Yakima Chief in the Pacific Northwest. The Mosaic bringing notes of Papaya and Tangerine, while the Simcoe hops bring hints of stone fruit and grass with a touch of oak. The Citra hops round out the YCH’s contribution with whispers of lime and lychee notes.

The Amarillo hops were provided by BSG in Montana lending lemon, candy, and dank undertones to this contemplative ale.

Indie Hops in Oregon delivered the hops formerly known as X-331 and the first hop to be released by the Oregon State Hop Breeding program, Strata imparts flavors of strawberry, resin, and passionfruit.

In order to keep the intended lack of clarity, a special blend of oats was added, handpicked by the brew crew at The Hop Concept.

Four-packs of Haze Pipe are available now at all three Lost Abbey Tasting Rooms and online at shop.lostabbey.com.

About Port Brewing / The Lost Abbey / The Hop Concept/ Tiny Bubbles

Founded in 2006, Port Brewing and The Lost Abbey produce an extensive line-up of continental and American- inspired ales and lagers. Under the direction of visionary brewmaster and co-founder Tomme Arthur, the brewery has garnered dozens of awards including the 2007 Great American Beer Festival Small Brewery of the Year, The 2008 world Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery and the 2013 Champion Brewery at the San Diego International Beer Festival. The company’s beers, many of which are aged in oak barrels for 12 months or longer, are universally recognized for their complexity, unique flavors and bold boundary-pushing styles. For more information, contact Port Brewing / The Lost Abbey at 155 Mata Way, Suite 104, San Marcos, CA 92069, telephone (800) 918-6816, and on the web at www.LostAbbey.com.