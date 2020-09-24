The First Episode of the Rebooted Brewbound Podcast is Available Now

The Brewbound Podcast is back.

After taking a hiatus from new episodes during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brewbound Podcast returns with a new format, moving away from how-I-built-this-style interviews to bring you fresh takes and context on the latest news stories from executives, entrepreneurs and experts.

In our first roundtable discussion, Brewbound editor Justin Kendall and reporter Jess Infante are joined by:

  • Tomme Arthur, the co-founder of the Lost Abbey, the Hop Concept, Port Brewing and now Tiny Bubbles in San Diego;
  • Caitlin Braam, founder of Yonder Cider and co-founder of the Source Cider in Seattle;
  • And Bourcard Nesin, a beverage analyst at Rabobank and the co-host of the Liquid Assets podcast.

On this week’s episode, the crew discusses the joint venture between Yuengling and Molson Coors; the U.S. Department of Justice approving Anheuser-Busch InBev’s acquisition of Craft Brew Alliance; a bleak report on the state of the industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and the reality of e-commerce sales trends.

Listen to the first episode of the revamped Brewbound Podcast above, or find it on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

New episodes of the Brewbound Podcast are published every other Thursday.

Email podcast@brewbound.com with questions, comments or suggestions.

