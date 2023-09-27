The Fall (Beer) Season Is Here; Lone Tree Brewing to Release Vanilla Caramel Amber

LONE TREE, Colo.— Fall Equinox symbolizes the coming of autumn, and at Lone Tree Brewing it marks the near release of the popular fall seasonal Vanilla Caramel Amber. Look for it on shelves and on tap in Colorado and Kansas come October.

“The vanilla comes from beans and the caramel comes from caramel malt in this recipe,” says Lone Tree Sales & Marketing Director Dennis Stack. “This American Amber Ale is a fan favorite for its rich, autumnal flavors balanced with generous hop additions— and the cozy vibes that come along with it.”

Vanilla Caramel Amber will tap at Lone Tree on Thursday, September 28. Find it there as a rotating tap room during the upcoming cold months, and in canned 6-packs to-go. It will also be available on tap in select locations and in cans across Colorado and Kansas beginning in October. Locate Lone Tree beer with their website beer finder.

About Lone Tree Brewing Company

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants across its distribution footprint as well.

