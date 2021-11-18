The Colorado Liquid Arts Announces Colorado State Craft Pass

DENVER, Colorado – The Colorado Liquid Arts, a collective that includes the Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology (CAVE), the Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG), the Colorado Cider Guild and the Colorado Distillers Guild, is proud to announce the addition of a new statewide passport.

The Colorado Liquid Arts Passports allow you to enjoy discounted beverages, tastings, merchandise and other offers from Colorado breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries. Passport holders can choose from 5- or 90-day passes from four scenic regions: Denver & Cities of the Rockies, Mountains and Mesas, Pikes Peak Wonders, and Rockies Playground.

However, new this holiday season, is a more expansive statewide offering that features 100 different breweries, cideries, distilleries and wineries from across the state. Available now, the Colorado State Craft Pass costs $75 and is valid through December 31, 2022. The additional passport was added to the roster due to popular demand. Buy it for your next holiday event and enjoy a full year of imbibing across the state.

“We’ve heard from Colorado Liquid Arts fans that they’d like to see a statewide passport,” says CBG Executive Director Shawnee Adelson. “We know Coloradans enjoy traveling throughout the state and this gives them the option with one pass to enhance their Colorado adventures with some of the state’s best drinking establishments.”

Funds raised from the Liquid Arts Passport will benefit the four non-profit trade organizations who not only launched this effort, but are committed to advocacy, promotion, research and education for the beer, wine, cider and spirit industries across the state. This year the Liquid Arts Passport was the recipient of the Governor’s Award for Outstanding Marketing Program during the 2021 Colorado Tourism Conference.

5- and 90-Day passes, as well as the Colorado State Craft Pass, can be purchased online. Passes will be delivered via text and email, no app download needed.

About the Colorado Liquid Arts

The Colorado Liquid Arts are made up of four manufacturing organizations that represent the brewers, wineries, distillers, and cideries across Colorado. These 501c(6) trade organizations, affectionately known as the Colorado Liquid Arts, exist within their respective industries to promote education and research, lobby on behalf of their members and market their industries. To learn more about these organizations, please visit: Colorado Brewers Guild, Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology, Colorado Distillers Guild and Colorado Cider Guild.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/liquidartscoloradostatecraftpass