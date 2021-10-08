The Colorado Brewers Guild Fifth Annual Colorado Craft Brewers Summit And Trade Show to Take Place on November 1-2, 2021

Who: The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG), a nonprofit trade organization for independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer, is pleased to announce that their fifth annual Colorado Craft Brewers Summit and Trade Show is back in-person at Colorado State University (CSU).

What: The Colorado Craft Brewers Summit is a conference for independent Colorado craft brewers, by independent Colorado craft brewers. The Summit will focus on the most pressing needs of the craft beer industry.

Registration for CBG members is $140 per person. Registration for non-members is $215. Both registration types include Monday and Tuesday educational seminars and access to the trade show. Breweries can register for the event online.

The Colorado Craft Brewers Summit is sponsored by Berlin Packaging, BIRKO, Brewers Co-Op of Colorado, Colorado State University and their Fermentation Science & Technology Program, Moye White, On Tap Credit Union, Runco & Proffitt, Shirts on Tap, SKA FAB and Vessel Packaging Co.

When: Monday, November 1 and Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Where: Lory Student Center at CSU (1101 Center Ave Mall, Fort Collins, CO 80521)

Why: At the Summit, Colorado brewers have an opportunity to learn from each other. Whether it’s best practices for telling your brand story, practical examples of sustainability for your brewery or learning the effects of expanded beer sales on liquor stories, the CBG has thoughtfully curated seminars with relevant information that will support Colorado craft breweries as you navigate the year ahead.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries are members.

