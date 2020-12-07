The Colorado Brewers Guild and 3 Other Manufacturing Groups Receive Matching Grant for Statewide Digital Passport Program

DENVER— The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is pleased to announce that they, along with three other manufacturing organizations, have been awarded a matching marketing grant from the Colorado Tourism Office. The grant will support the Colorado Liquid Arts, a collective that includes the CBG, the Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology (CAVE), the Colorado Cider Guild and the Colorado Distillers Guild, in their mission to create a digital passport that promotes breweries, cideries, distilleries and wineries across the state.

“During the pandemic, the Colorado Liquid Arts have found that we often have the same priorities and goals,” says Colorado Brewers Guild Executive Director Shawnee Adelson. “We are excited to continue our collaborative efforts with a passport program.”

The Liquid Arts Passport, which is anticipated to launch April of 2021, will provide consumers with discounted tastings and offers from some of their favorite drinking establishments.

“We are grateful to the Colorado Tourism Office for helping fund this effort to support our local economy and hopefully introduce new customers to small businesses,” says Adelson.

Information about the launch of the program, as well as participating breweries, cideries, distilleries and wineries will be announced at a later time. Contact Chea Franz at chea@indiecreativeco.com for additional inquiries.

About the Colorado Liquid Arts

The Colorado Liquid Arts are made up of four manufacturing organizations that represent the brewers, wineries, distillers, and cideries across Colorado. These 501c(6) trade organizations, affectionately known as the Colorado Liquid Arts, exist within their respective industries to promote education and research, lobby on behalf of their members and market their industries. To learn more about these organizations, please visit: Colorado Brewers Guild, Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology, Colorado Distillers Guild and Colorado Cider Guild.

