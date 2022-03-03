The CBG Announces Participating Breweries for Collaboration Fest

DENVER, Colorado – 135 breweries will be showcasing their one-of-a-kind creations at Collaboration Fest. Collaboration Fest is the original collaboration beer festival where Colorado Brewers Guild members team up with brewers both near and far and let their imaginations run wild. Brewery collaborations for the festival showcase each brewer’s distinct brewing methods, while highlighting the cooperative nature of the Colorado craft beer scene.

This year’s Colorado Brewers Guild fundraiser will feature more than 90 collaborations from Colorado craft brewers and beyond. Hosted by the Colorado Brewers Guild and presented by On Tap Credit Union, Collaboration Fest will be held at the Fillmore Auditorium (1510 N Clarkson St, Denver, CO 80218) on April 2 from 2 to 6 p.m.

New to the festival this year will be appearances from some of your favorite beer authors: Joshua M. Bernstein, Michael Casey, John Frank, Ed Sealover and Jonathan Shikes. All will be selling and signing their books at Collaboration Fest.

“Collaborative beers are showcases of innovations, two—or three or four!—breweries getting together to dream big in a brew kettle. Rarely do you get a chance to try so many creative liquid collaborations beneath one roof,” says Joshua M. Bernstein, Brooklyn-based beer writer and author of Drink Better Beer. “Drink them today, because chances are they’ll be gone tomorrow.”

Collaboration Fest 2022 will feature collaborations from the following breweries:

4 Noses Brewing Company and Lady Justice Brewing Company

4 Noses Brewing Company and Cerebral Brewing

6 & 40 Brewery and Coal Mine Ave Brewing Company

105 West Brewing Company and Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co.

Aspen Brewing Company and Capitol Creek Brewery

Baere Brewing Company and Funky Fauna Artisan Ales (OR)

Baere Brewing Company and Mockery Brewing

Barquentine Brewing Company and The Empourium Brewing Company

Barrels & Bottles Brewery, CBG Board Members and On Tap Credit Union

Bierstadt Lagerhaus and Bagby Beer Bo. (CA)

Bierstadt Lagerhaus and Goldspot Brewing Company

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse (Boulder) and Very Nice Brewing Company

Black Bottle Brewery and Mythmaker Brewing

Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales and Jade Mountain Brewing Company

Blue Spruce Brewing Company and Cheluna Brewing Company

Bootstrap Brewing and Epic Brewing Company

Bootstrap Brewing and Left Hand Brewing Company

Broken Compass Brewing and Vail Brewing Company

Bruz Beers and River North Brewery

Burns Family Artisan Ales and Members of the Media

Cabin Creek Brewing and New Terrain Brewing Company

Call to Arms Brewing Company and Joyride Brewing Company

Cannonball Creek Brewing Company and Ratio Beerworks

Cannonball Creek Brewing Company and Riip Beer (CA)

Capitol Creek Brewery and Scratchtown Brewing Company (NE)

Cerberus Brewing Company and Red Swing Brewhouse

Cerebral Brewing and Lady Justice Brewing Company

Chain Reaction Brewing Company, Coal Mine Ave Brewing Company and Peak View Brewing Company

Cheluna Brewing Company and Comrade Brewing Company

CODA Brewing Co. and Uhl’s Brewing Company

Cohesion Brewing Company and New Image Brewing

Cohesion Brewing Company and Hop Butcher For the World (IL)

Comrade Brewing Company and Glenwood Canyon Brewpub

Copper Kettle Brewing Company and FlyteCo Brewing

Downhill Brewing and Raices Brewing Company

Eddyline Brewery and Lone Tree Brewing Company

Eddyline Brewery and Rule 105 Brewing

Elevation Beer Company and Hideaway Park Brewery

El Rancho Brewing Company and Evergreen Brewery

Fritz Family Brewers and Prost Brewing

Fritz Family Brewers and Wibby Brewing

Funkwerks and Sparge Brewing

Great Divide Brewing Company, Crystal Springs Brewing Co. and Lone Tree Brewing Company

Great Divide Brewing Company and Goldwater Brewing Co. (AZ)

Great Divide Brewing Company and Knotted Root Brewing Company

Guanella Pass Brewing Company and Strange Craft Beer Company

Hideaway Park Brewery and Storm Peak Brewing Company

Holidaily Brewing Company and WestFax Brewing Company

Iron Mule Brewery and Two22 Brew

Jade Mountain Brewing and Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery and Los Dos Potrillos

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, MobCraft Beer, Spangalang Brewery and Woods Boss Brewing Company

Joyride Brewing Company and Westbound & Down Brewing Company

Kokopelli Beer Company and A Bit Twisted Brewpub

Knotted Root Brewing Company and BKS Artisan Ales

Lady Justice Brewing Company and Molly’s Spirits

Launch Pad Brewery and Verboten Brewing and Barrel Project

Living the Dream Brewing Company and Ska Brewing Company

Living the Dream Brewing Company and Monumental Beer Works

Liquid Mechanics Brewing Company and Boneyard Beer(OR)

Liquid Mechanics Brewing Company and The Post Brewing Co.

Locavore Beer Works and Six Capital Brewing

MainStage Brewing Company and Upslope Brewing Company

Maxline Brewing and Mythmaker Brewing

Mirror Image Brewing Company, Phantom Canyon Brewing Company, Wynkoop Brewing Company and Fermly

Mirror Image Brewing Company and Phantom Canyon Brewing Company

MobCraft Beer, Pearl Street Brewery (WI), Inventors Brewpub (WI), McFleshman’s Brewing Company (WI)

Mountain Toad Brewing and Over Yonder Brewing Company

New Image Brewing and Phase Three Brewing Company (IL)

New Terrain Brewing Company and Molly’s Spirits

Odell Brewing Company, WeldWerks Brewing Company and Little Man Ice Cream

Odell Brewing Company (Sloan’s Lake) and American Homebrewers Association (AHA)

Odell Brewing Company and Station 26 Brewing Co.

Odyssey Beerwerks and Woods Boss Brewing Company

Peak View Brewing Company and Resolute Brewing Company

Peculier Ales and Tres Litros Beer Company

Primitive Beer and Wild Provisions Beer Project

Prost Brewing and Seedstock Brewery

Purpose Brewing & Cellars and Alesone Brewing & Blending (OR)

Purpose Brewing & Cellars and Snowbank Brewing

Ramblebine Brewing Company and Vail Brewing Company

Ratio Beerworks and Molly’s Spirits

Sleeping Giant Brewing Company and Maui Brewing Company

Smoking River Brewing Co. and Copper Club Brewing Company

Spice Trade Brewing and Counter Culture Brewery + Grille

Strange Craft Beer Company and Freetail Brewing Company (TX)

Stodgy Brewing Company and Timnath Beerwerks

Storm Peak Brewing Company and Roadhouse Brewing Co. (WY)

The Post Brewing Co. and Windfall Brewing Co.

TRVE Brewing Company and Inland Island Yeast

Ursula Brewery and Verboten Brewing & Barrel Project

Vail Brewing Company and Grand Teton Brewing Company (ID)

Wibby Brewing, Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers (MA) and Maui Brewing Company (HI)

And more

“After a two-year hiatus, the CBG and its member breweries are excited to get back to it, concocting unique brews that will be sure to surprise and delight at the festival,” says CBG Executive Director Shawnee Adelson. “From classic to experimental styles, there will be something for everyone at Collaboration Fest.”

Tickets can be purchased via LiveNation. General admission tickets cost $65 and early access tickets cost $85.

Participating breweries will continuously be added to the Collaboration Fest collaborations page.

About Collaboration Fest

Collaboration Fest is the original craft beer collaboration festival that showcases the collaborative nature of the craft beer industry. Established in 2014 to support the Colorado Brewers Guild and their mission to promote, protect and propel Colorado craft beer, Collaboration Fest pairs Colorado Brewers Guild members with breweries near and far to create unique, one-time-only beers for the public to enjoy. This one-of-a-kind festival is a celebration about everything we love about the craft beer industry—community, camaraderie, creativity and craft beer.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries and brewpubs are members. See a list of events that support membership, learn how to become a member, and more at coloradobeer.org.

About On Tap Credit Union

On Tap Credit Union is a full-service cooperative financial institution serving people living and working in Jefferson, Denver, Boulder, and Larimer counties. Founded in 1954, the credit union has $360 million in assets and 20,000 members who are also owners of the organization. The credit union provides personal consultation and financial products including vehicle, mortgage, and home equity loans, credit cards, insurance, savings and investment accounts, and financial guidance, as well as a full suite of business services including a variety of commercial lending products.

For More Information:

https://collaborationbeerfest.com