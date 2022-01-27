The Bull & Bush Brewery and Comrade Brewing Release Collaborative Beer, Commemorating 50th Anniversary of the Bull & Bush

GLENDALE, Colorado – The Bull & Bush Brewery and Comrade Brewing Co. are releasing the much anticipated collaboration beer CBC#50 on Thursday, January 27.

This collaboration beer is a special blend of two of Colorado’s most awarded IPAs. Bull & Bush Brewey’s MAN BEER, specially aged in Oloroso Sherry barrels and Comrade Brewing’s SUPERPOWER IPA, specially aged in XO Cognac barrels have been blended and then double dry-hopped with Mosaic, Cascade, and Centennial hops. CBC #50 can be enjoyed on tap at both Bull & Bush Brewery and Comrade Brewing Co.

About the Bull & Bush

Known for its award-winning beers, elevated pub food, enormous whiskey collection and classic English-Style atmosphere, the Bull & Bush has been part of the Denver community since 1971. It was founded by twin brothers Dale & Dean Peterson and now operated by a second generation of brothers, David and Erik Peterson. The Bull & Bush Brewery is open every day serving lunch/dinner and Denver’s Original Brunch. The Bull & Bush Brewery is located at 4700 East Cherry Creek Dr. So.

Comrade Brewing Co.

2019 Great American Beer Festival® Small Brewing Company of the Year. Launched in 2014 by David Lin and Marks Lanham, Comrade Brewing is often noted as one of Denver and Colorado’s masters of the India Pale Ale style, home of the flagship Superpower IPA. Comrade also brews the World Beer Cup® winning Yellow Fever Chile Beer and REDCON Irish-Style Red Ale year-round, as well as an array of rotating seasonals and collaboration beers with fellow brewing companies. Comrade’s trophy case sports a 2016 World Beer Cup® gold award and six medals from Great American Beer Festival®, most recently winning a silver medal in 2020.

For More Information:

https://bullandbush.com