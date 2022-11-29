The Bruery Unveils Two Limited-Edition Holiday Beer Collections

PLACENTIA, California – The Bruery, one of the nation’s most innovative craft breweries known for their adventurous brews and D2C membership societies releases the limited-edition 12 Days Collections for craft beer lovers. The exclusive gift boxes available for the holiday season include:

12 Days Collection – 12 years, 12 beers featuring a 2019 version of all twelve of The Bruery’s original 12 Days of Christmas Series releases. From Partridge to Drummers, the team took the original recipes and created a fresh version for you to taste in a collectible box. Featured beers include Partridge in a Pear Tree, 2 Turtle Doves, 3 French Hens, 4 Calling Birds, 5 Golden Rings, 6 Geese-A-Laying, 7 Swans-A-Swimming, 8 Maids-A-Milking, 9 Ladies Dancing, 10 Lords-A-Leaping, 11 Pipers Piping, and 12 Drummers Drumming. The 12 Days Collection retails for $135 USD.

Barrel-Aged 12 Days Collection – this limited edition collection box includes a 2020 version of all twelve of the original barrel-aged 12 Days of Christmas series releases. Each beer represents a fresh version of the original recipes laid to rest in a collection of spirit barrels. Featured beers include Bourbon Barrel-Aged Partridge in a Pear Tree, Bourbon Barrel-Aged 2 Turtle Doves, Trois Poules Francais, Bourbon Barrel-Aged 4 Calling Birds, Bourbon Barrel-Aged 5 Golden Rings, Bourbon Barrel-Aged 6 Geese-A-Laying, Bourbon Barrel-Aged 7 Swans-A-Swimming, Bourbon Barrel-Aged 8 Maids-A-Milking, Bourbon Barrel-Aged 9 Ladies Dancing, Bourbon Barrel-Aged 10 Lords-A-Leaping, Scotch Barrel-Aged 11 Pipers Piping, and Bourbon Barrel-Aged 12 Drummers Drumming. The Barrel-aged 12 Days Collection retails for $220 USD.

Both releases are extremely limited and available only once, every 12 years. Each box contains one 375-ml bottle for a total of 12 bottles.

About The Bruery

The Bruery is a world-renowned craft brewery located in Orange County, California making experimental ales, sours, and craft lagers. Each month, the team launches new beers based on seasonality and fresh ingredients. Beyond its adventurous flavors, what sets The Bruery apart is its innovative direct-to-consumer Societies membership programs, including The Preservation Society®, The Reserve Society®, and The Hoarders Society® which attract an adventurous community of like-minded, passionate consumers, who get access to the most premium, limited-edition beers.

For More Information:

https://www.thebruery.com/products/12-days-collection?variant=32276197605450