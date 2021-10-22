The Bruery to Release Black Tuesday Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – Is it Tuesday yet? The Bruery says it is, with their once-a-year release of Black Tuesday, their big, bold, bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout. If you know The Bruery, chances are you’ve heard of Black Tuesday. This legendary 18.9% ABV imperial stout, aged in choice bourbon barrels for a little over a year, makes its annual return to delight your palate with its rich and sophisticated complexity. With The Bruery’s recent direct-to-consumer shipping expansion, thirsty customers looking for this rare release in CA, NV, DC, PA, VA, VT, ND, OH, and NH can order and enjoy Black Tuesday straight from thebruery.com starting on October 26th at 8am PDT.

There are landmark days all brewers recognize in their career; days where blood, sweat, and tears all get poured out into the batch. For Patrick Rue, the brew day for Black Tuesday in 2008 was one of them. Originally nicknamed ‘the beer from hell,’ the eponymous Tuesday lived up to the name. Everything that could go wrong, did – from burns to an overflowing lauter tun, it was a rough 18 hours. The beer was then laid to rest in specially-curated bourbon barrels for a year, with samples pulled throughout, each proving the labor of love was well worth the effort as the beer developed its iconic complexity and flavors like nothing you’ve tasted before.

Black Tuesday pours a rich jet black with a mocha-colored head. Immediately after pouring, the nose is greeted by notes of bourbon-poached fig and crème brûlée dancing in the glass alongside a hint of burnt almond. The palate experiences much of the same with a gentle hint of foie gras cotton candy, followed by notes of malted milk balls and stewed raspberries on the mid palate. The finish is long and bold, with notes of Australian-style licorice and cherry wood-smoked shoyu.

The original batch released in 2009 produced enough for about 400 thirsty beer drinkers. Of course, in keeping with the theme of ‘what can go wrong…will,’ 700 people showed up on release day. This led to The Bruery preselling and allocating for future launches, which eventually led to the creation of their Societies (including the Reserve Society, which just opened up enrollment to the public for 2022 – more information about the Reserve Society at https://www.thebruery.com/pages/reserve-society-2022). With an all-time Untappd rating of 4.5 with over 27,500 unique check-ins, Black Tuesday has become a fan-favorite and synonymous with The Bruery’s expertise and innovation.

Since that first epic launch, Black Tuesday’s drop has coincided with an in-person celebration to share the bold barrel-aged stout alongside innovative adjuncted versions. The Bruery still plans on celebrating this year in a creative and fun way at locations in SoCal and DC. At their Tasting Room in Placentia they will be pouring 2 different Black Tuesday-themed flights starting 10/26, all week from Tuesday to Tuesday. In DC, join the team for a one-day party with unlimited tastings of Black Tuesday, this year’s adjuncts, and so much more! Both events are ticketed and availability is extremely limited; find out more and purchase directly at thebruery.com.

How do you get your hands on this behemoth of a beer? Black Tuesday is available in 750mL bottles and 16oz cans exclusively at thebruery.com, starting on October 26th at 8am PDT while supplies last (with early access to Society members and a bottle limit of 6 per person). The Bruery offers delivery across California, Nevada, Virginia, New Hampshire, Vermont, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, with complimentary delivery on first-time orders over $75. Fans can start getting their world-class, innovative beers right now by heading to TheBruery.com. The Bruery is also proud to offer:

Loakal Delivery across Orange County, Los Angeles County, and Washington D.C. for all orders placed before 2 PM on TheBruery.com. Delivery is complimentary for orders over $50.

Delivery across CA, NV, DC, PA, VA, VT, ND, OH, and NH

Same-day pick-up for orders placed on TheBruery.com at their Fulfillment Center in Orange County and The Bruery Store in Washington D.C.

Availability at bottle shops and grocery stores in 29 states. Use TheBruery.com/find to find their beer on shelves and on tap across the country.

About The Bruery

The Bruery is a thirteen year-old craft brewery located in Orange County, CA, known for innovative, inspired, taste-forward beers that push the boundaries of what beer can be. Along with two Tasting Room locations in Orange County, and a store in Washington D.C., The Bruery runs three beer premium beer clubs: The Preservation Society®, The Reserve Society®, and The Hoarders Society®. The Bruery offers direct to consumer delivery across CA, NV, DC, PA, VA, VT, ND, OH, and NH, along with national distribution in 29 states.

