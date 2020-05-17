The Bruery Releases Collaboration Beer With Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — The Bruery to release their second collaboration beer with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.

The Bruery is excited to announce the launch of their second collaboration with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams— Hold The Spoon: Black Chocolate Cake. Inspired by the popular ice cream flavor, Blackout Chocolate Cake, the innovation team at The Bruery took the stand out notes and flavors of the ice cream and translated them into an imperial milk stout worthy of its name.

Innovation and experimentation are two things The Bruery has always been known for. Over a year ago, the team at The Bruery challenged themselves to create a beer inspired by the popular ice cream purveyor. The first collaboration was in 2019, an imperial blonde ale inspired by the flavors of Jeni’s Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks ice cream. It was so well received it was only natural to create a second iteration, but this time an imperial milk stout treated with mounds of cacao nibs, pure vanilla, and a dash of salt for balance.

Innovation Manager, Andrew Bell, explains that it’s “always fun working with masters from other industries— especially when it’s ice cream. This time around Jeni’s sent us nine stunning flavors to evaluate. It is a very interesting experience seeing a group of people tasting and taking detailed notes on ice cream; you definitely notice nuances when you are writing down your flavor and aroma notes. Jeni’s Blackout Chocolate Cake was our choice because of its intense and layered chocolate character. To replicate that, we put together a complex malt bill, multiple sources and types of decadent cacao, milk sugar, vanilla, and a pinch of salt. The result is a fun beer-y take on the ice cream— complex but rounded bitter chocolate. It’s always a fun project when you try to reinterpret flavors found outside of beer.”

Hold The Spoon: Black Chocolate Cake is now available at www.thebruery.com with shipping and delivery options across California, Washington D.C., and select parts of Nevada. You can also swing by any The Bruery locations or visit www.thebruery.com/find to find this beer at your favorite local craft beer retailer.

About The Bruery

The Bruery is a craft brewery located in Orange County, CA. With over a decade of experience, The Bruery team is known for innovative and experimental beers that push the boundaries of what beer can be. The Bruery also runs several beer clubs, including The Preservation Society®, The Reserve Society®, and The Hoarders Society®.

About Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is a modern American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton Bauer, Jeni’s has emerged over the past 18 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams (and ice cream companies) are judged. With Jeni in charge of all creative output—from the ice cream itself to all of the supporting details that enhance the experience of eating it—Jeni’s continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct and Fair Trade ingredients and super fresh milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni’s is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental, and business leadership with 43 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com, and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.

