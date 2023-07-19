The Bruery Raises Over $250K During Fundraiser to Support Local Boys & Girls Club

The Bruery, an award-winning and innovative brewing company located in Orange County recently raised funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast (BGC of Central OC)at their 15th Anniversary Invitational Festival held at The Bruery Tasting Room.

Since 2013, The Bruery has helped raise over $250K for BGC of Central OC’s effective programs to help provide youth with the necessary resources and guidance to thrive and succeed. The brewing company’s ongoing commitment has resulted in recognition from Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast’s Lifetime Giving Society Members due to their fundraising efforts that significantly impact the next generation of youth.

The occasion showcased a remarkable selection of 25 limited-edition pilot brews crafted by The Bruery and Offshoot Beer Co., along with over 40 pours from various local partners in the beer, mead, cider, and wine industries. This gathering provided attendees with a unique chance to honor the pioneers, visionaries, and exceptional creators of exquisite beverages and cuisine, all while contributing to the welfare of Orange County’s youth.

The proceeds from this festival will directly support BGC of Central OC’s diverse range of programs and services that benefit 9,500 youth and their families in OC each year. These services provided by the Club include mentorship, mental health support, tutoring, college counseling, workforce development, sports leagues, art, music, and STEM-related activities.

Since its founding, BGC of Central OC has been a cornerstone of the Costa Mesa, Irvine, Newport Beach, Orange, and Santa Ana communities. Since the first Costa Mesa Club opened in 1941, the organization has provided strategic programming, educational enrichment, and quality mentorship to over 200,000 youth. All its activities, whether at the Club, local schools, or out in the community, are designed to empower youth, strengthen families, and enhance community factors that increase the likelihood of positive outcomes.

For More Information:

https://www.thebruery.com/