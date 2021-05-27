The Bruery Collaborates With Donut Experts To Create Treat-Inspired Barrel-Aged Beers

Placentia, California – The Bruery is constantly looking for ways to ‘think outside the box’ when it comes to innovation, but this time they thought INSIDE the box, the donut box that is, partnering with donut artisans across CA and DC to create a donut inspired box of beers. Just like their sweet inspiration, they bet you won’t be able to just have one.

The Bruery is well-known for their pastry and dessert-inspired creations, ranging from their nationally distributed Bakery series (including flavors such as Coconut Macaroon, Sticky Bun, and their newest Boysenberry Pie) to specialty small-batch releases such as Love Bites (a stout with strawberries and cacao nibs) and Half Time Shuffle (a barrel-aged stout inspired by the nostalgic goodies from the classic ice cream truck). Donuts are a favorite treat around the brewhouse, and with so many bakeries frying and baking up amazing creations, it was only natural for The Bruery to partner up with a few of their favorites, including Trejo’s Donuts, The Donuttery, District Donuts, and Donut Friend.

The Bruery got the chance to visit each donut shop, roll their sleeves up, and dig into the magic behind these tasty creations. The passion that bakers are putting into their craft was truly an inspiration for the Bruers, not to mention the dozens of donuts that were tasted in the process (it’s a tough job, but somebody’s gotta do it). The brew team put as much love and quality into ‘baking up’ these barrel-aged stouts as the donuts themselves, even creating their own vegan caramel to match the excellence of what they found at Donut Friend.

V.P. of Marketing, Daniel Muñoz, says “Here at The Bruery, we’re what you might call taste-obsessed. From the food we eat, to the beers we drink— we’re constantly chasing the latest and greatest in flavors. This passion project box presented an exciting opportunity to work with fellow taste makers who are just obsessed with perfecting their craft.”

“Who doesn’t love donuts and beer? And if you mash them up together you get this amazing drinkable dessert”, says Ash Shah, Partner at Trejo’s Donuts. “We are thrilled that one of our favorites, The Bruery, put this fun idea together and invited us to play”.

The donut excitement doesn’t stop at just the box of treats, on June 4th, head to The Bruery Tasting Room on Dunn Way for a sweet donut celebration. Sweet treats will be served as well as donut and beer pairings. They will be selling the Donut Box set as well as some special donut-themed merchandise.

WHAT’S IN THE BOX

Two 16 oz. cans of each of the following delicious donut-inspired barrel-aged beers (eight cans total), two donut-themed glasses, and special offers from each of the donut shops.

Cherry Blawesome was inspired by a favorite donut of ours, released annually in D.C., to coincide with the Cherry Blossom season. The donut uses sour cherries, creamy frosting, almonds, and pie crust crumble. We did our darnedest to recreate this donut experience in bourbon barrel-aged liquid form with our friends at District Doughnut. 11.2% ABV

Abuelita’s Special was inspired by a very special donut made by our friends at Trejo’s Donuts in Los Angeles. Abuelita’s is a raised donut with dark chocolate and dark chocolate crumble. As soon as we tasted this delightful pastry, we knew it was a winner and set our minds toward recreating it in drinkable form, barrel-aged style. 10.5% ABV

Caramel on Parade was inspired by a vegan donut from our buds at Donut Friend in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. This donut features a moist chocolate cake topped with caramel sauce, toasted pecans, and chocolate glaze— and it blew our minds. We couldn’t wait to get to work on turning this tasty treat into a barrel-aged drinkable donut. 10.3% ABV

Crème de la Crème was inspired by a donut that was inspired by the classic dessert Crème Brûlée. Our friends at The Donuttery are absolute wizards when it comes to taste, so we did our best to follow suit. As fellow flavor fiends, we decided to create a brand new bourbon barrel-aged blonde stout to recreate the toffee, burnt sugar, and vanilla notes present in the donut. We hope you enjoy! 11.1% ABV

The Donut Box from The Bruery will be available for purchase on their website and at their tasting room locations beginning on 6/2. The Bruery also offers delivery across California, Nevada, Virginia, New Hampshire, Vermont, North Dakota, and Pennsylvania, with complimentary delivery on first-time orders over $75. Fans can start getting their world-class, innovative beers right now by heading to TheBruery.com. The Bruery is also proud to offer:

Loakal Delivery across Orange County, Los Angeles County, and Washington D.C. for all orders placed before 2 PM on TheBruery.com. Delivery is complimentary for orders over $50.

Delivery across CA, NV, DC, PA, VA, VT, ND, and NH

Same-day pick-up for orders placed on TheBruery.com at their Fulfillment Center in Orange County and The Bruery Store in Washington D.C.

Availability at bottle shops and grocery stores in 28 states. Use TheBruery.com/find to find their beer on shelves and on tap across the country.

ABOUT THE BRUERY

The Bruery is a thirteen year-old craft brewery located in Orange County, CA, known for innovative, inspired, taste-forward beers that push the boundaries of what beer can be. Along with two Tasting Room locations in Orange County, and a store in Washington D.C., The Bruery runs three beer premium beer clubs: The Preservation Society®, The Reserve Society®, and The Hoarders Society®. The Bruery offers direct to consumer delivery across CA, NV, DC, PA, VA, VT, ND, and NH, along with national distribution in 28 states.

ABOUT DISTRICT DOUGHNUT

Our founding Pastry Chef, Christine, takes no shortcuts in crafting the world’s most delicious gourmet doughnuts. From the scratch-made vanilla bean yeast dough, to each of our pastry creams, jams, glazes, and ganaches, she uses only the finest ingredients Callebaut® and Valhrona® Chocolates, dulce de leche imported from Spain, Nutella®, real fruits, milk, eggs, and cream. In her words: “You deserve a better doughnut.”

ABOUT DONUT FRIEND

At Donut Friend, our mission is to serve up the most playful, unique, and downright delicious plant-based donuts in Los Angeles. From our fan favorite Strawberrylab donut with fluffy whipped cream and fresh cut strawberries, to our Youth Brulee donut with caramelized sugar on top of rich Bavarian cream, we create happy memories every day by doing donuts differently!

ABOUT THE DONUTTERY

The Donuttery has been producing the finest doughnuts in Huntington Beach, California since 1970. Our goal has been to take classic doughnuts and innovate on easily relatable flavors that will scratch a nostalgic itch for fried dough perfection. Every doughnut is handmade with passion and craftsmanship brought forth by Donuteurs with over a hundred years of combined baking experience.

ABOUT TREJO’S DONUTS

Founded in 2016, Trejo’s Donuts is a destination for creative, inspired, and uniquely delicious donuts. We use premium ingredients and thoughtful recipes while upholding our standard of great. We keep our offerings relevant through our passion to share something unique and vibrant with our guests on every visit. We exist to create places where people can come experience great food and enjoy their friends and family in a stimulating environment.

For More Information:

https://www.thebruery.com/pages/donut-box