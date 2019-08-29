The Bronx Brewery to Release Das Bronx Oktoberfest

NEW YORK — One of The Bronx’s Brewery’s most popular beers just got a bold new look, courtesy of one of the Bronx’s most exciting creative talents.

The 2019 version of Das Bronx, the brewery’s Oktoberfest style, features a label hand-designed by Alex Rivera, aka The Bronxer. With a science-fiction concept that calls back to Bavarian Alphorns, Rivera brings a modern, Uptown spin to a centuries-old style.

The collaboration adds a new highlight to the Bronx Brewery’s Up & Comers series, which pairs up limited-edition beers with designs from rising-star local artists.

“The inspiration was that I did a robot, sci-fi series, and I wanted to implement the Bronx in it,” Rivera said. “So we have little blurbs like ‘Yerr’ in there.

“If you look closely, this is a guy with a speaker in his mouth, screaming out ‘Yerr!’ You go here and you’ve got the typical ‘Heard You.’ It’s amazing you can see this whole conversation happening, because it happens every day.”

“There’s a creative energy in the Bronx that’s different from anywhere else in the world,” said Bronx Brewery marketing director Kevin Scheitrum. “It’s a huge part of our mission to help support and provide a platform for the people driving that energy. We were looking for a way to take one of our favorite beers and update it, and Alex nailed it, as usual.”

Most recently, the Up & Comers Series launched City Island Sour — a slightly tart Northeast IPA — into the brewery’s year-round rotation. Previous Up & Comers include year-round staples Built For This (a Northeast IPA) and Now Youse Can’t Leave (an Imperial IPA).

Das Bronx will be on draft and in cans wherever Bronx Brewery beers are sold, including the Brewery’s Taproom & Backyard in the South Bronx.

The Das Bronx collaboration marks the first of two that Rivera has planned with the Brewery. The second will appear during the holidays. Follow his work at @TheBronxer on Instagram, and join The Bronx Brewery for its annual Oktoberfest on Sept. 14 at the Brewery.

About The Bronx Brewery

Founded in 2011, The Bronx Brewery is a craft brewery based in New York City’s South Bronx neighborhood. The Bronx Brewery team prides themselves on producing what they call “No-Nonsense Ales” – assertive but approachable, innovative but true-to-style beers. Visit www.thebronxbrewery.com or @TheBronxBrewery on social to learn more, or visit their taproom at the brewery at 856 East 136th Street, Bronx, NY 10454.