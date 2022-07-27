The Bronx Brewery Expands Distribution Into Puerto Rico

THE BRONX, New York – The Bronx Brewery has announced its market expansion across Puerto Rico this week. The Bronx Brewery’s high-quality and well-balanced brews, distributed by TOMA!, will be available for purchase on draft and in cans and can be found in local restaurants, bars, and convenience and liquor stores.

Craft beer lovers across Puerto Rico can now enjoy The Bronx Brewery’s core portfolio, including World Gone Hazy, City Island Sour IPA, No Resolutions IPA, Smile My Guy IPA, Well Earned Pilsner and Now Youse Can’t Leave Double IPA; seasonal favorites like Summer Pale Ale and World Gone Rosé and their collaboration-focused Y-Series limited release beers. As one of New York City’s most vibrant and iconic craft brands, The Bronx-based brewery’s expansion into Puerto Rico marks a new chapter in its continued growth.

“Having our beer available in Puerto Rico is an exciting step for us as a brewery and aligns well with so much of the work we’re doing now,” said Damian Brown, Co-Founder and President of The Bronx Brewery. “As a brand that is all about using our beer to build community in a borough and city with deep ties to Puerto Rico, we’re thrilled to be able to connect with new fans and hopefully inspire positive change along the way.”

After a successful launch of the brewery’s second location in the East Village earlier this year, this new market expansion represents the brand’s continued growth since its founding in 2011. The Bronx Brewery’s current distribution footprint includes New York, New Jersey and several export markets, including Sweden, Finland, Canada, Italy, Norway and now Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rican craft beer lovers – as well as fans of The BX and NYC – will be able to enjoy a taste of The Bronx at over thirty locations across the island, including local favorites like BUNS Burger Shop, El Tap PR, El Grifo, Pimentón, Ceviche Market and Bottega, with more bars, restaurants, and retailers being announced throughout the year.

About The Bronx Brewery

The Bronx Brewery believes in beer’s power to build community. We’re committed to using what we create and where we create it to bring people together, while celebrating the rich and diverse creative scene in our home borough and across New York City.

Revolving around the pillars of Community, Creativity and Inclusivity, our goal each day is to create a diverse, vibrant culture that uses beer, art, food and music to inspire, unite and drive positive change in our world.

Follow us @TheBronxBrewery on social to learn more, and visit our Brewery, Taproom and Backyard at 856 East 136th Street in the Bronx or our Pilot Brewery, Taproom and Kitchen at 64 Second Avenue in the East Village.

For More Information:

https://thebronxbrewery.com