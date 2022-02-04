The Bronx Brewery East Village to Open Featuring Bastard Burgers

New Location of Beloved NYC Brewery Showcases Pilot Brewing System, Expands Popular ‘Y-Series’ Limited Release Beer Program and Introduces Sweden’s Bastard Burgers to New Yorkers

New York, NY — The Bronx Brewery, the celebrated South Bronx beer favorite known for its inclusive and diversity-forward approach to brewing, proudly announces the opening of its new pilot brewery, taproom and kitchen in the heart of NYC’s East Village, with food by the first US location of award-winning Sweden-based burger outfit, Bastard Burgers.

Founded in 2011, the Bronx Brewery’s mission has always been to use beer as a starting point and bridge to something greater. As a result, the original location has become legendary for its melting-pot atmosphere, vibrant events in its beautiful backyard, charitable initiatives and of course, great beer and food. With the new East Village space, the team is looking to meld its core principles and Uptown verve with the inimitable energy of one of the city’s most iconic Downtown neighborhoods.

Situated at 64 Second Avenue (btwn. 3rd & 4th St.), the space’s focal point is the pilot brewery system, a fully-functional brewery in the center of the seating area that will be used to expand their popular ‘Y-Series’. The ‘Y-Series’ (formerly known as ‘‘Up and Comers’) are limited-release, often experimental beers brewed in collaboration with creatives ranging from activists and musicians to artists and entrepreneurs. The series will continue to provide a platform to celebrate and spotlight the community, contribute to charitable organizations and support the diversity of the city.

Past Y-Series collaborations have benefited organizations like SapnaNYC (serving low-income immigrant South Asian women), the Humane Society, community gardens and Callen-Lorde (providing healthcare services for the LGBTQ community). The Y-Series beer roster for the new location is currently being developed and will prioritize local East Village/LES talent, including local artist ClockWork Cros and Mikey Likes It, the neighborhood-favorite ice cream shop.

The arrival of this brewery system, one of only a small handful of examples of beer production in Manhattan proper, signals another step forward in the revitalization of the island’s rich brewing history that began in the early 1600’s but has lain dormant until recently.

Handling the food is Bastard Burgers, an award-winning Sweden-based burger outfit praised for its quality beef (a Pat LaFrieda custom blend for its US location), extensive and delicious vegan offerings (featuring smashed Beyond Meat burgers) and fun, progressive culture. Started as a tiny 17-seat burger joint in Luleå, Sweden, in 2016, its signature smash-patty style and creative toppings have made it a runaway success with over 50 locations across Sweden and Norway. The Bronx team was initially hooked by the burgers, but they also identified with Bastard Burgers’ development-focused internal culture and their love and respect for street art and hip hop. The partnership also features a collaboration IPA called Big City Bastard that will regularly be on tap at the new location.

The opening menu of burgers (all available vegan) includes:

The Bastard ($12): Dill Pickles, Double Cheddar, Vegan Mayonnaise, Mustard, Ketchup, Yellow Onion

Luleå ($13): Luleå Dressing, Red Onion, Triple Cheddar

London ($15): Truffle Dressing, Burger Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese

New York ($13): Bastard Original Dressing, Burger Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Double Cheddar

Stockholm ($15): Caramelized Onions, Jalapeños, Bacon, Tomato, Burger Lettuce, Agave Jalapeño Dressing, Pepper Jack Cheese

Ayia Napa ($15): Halloumi Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Burger Lettuce, Agave Jalapeño Dressing (vegetarian only)

Sides include Loaded Fries (Bastard Dressing, Finely Chopped Yellow Onions, Jalapeños, Cheese Sauce and Bacon), Mozzarella Sticks, Onion Rings and Mac n’ Cheese Bites. The roster of ‘dips’ (all vegan) includes Truffle Dressing, Bastard Original Dressing, Melted Cheese, Agave Jalapeño Dressing, Luleå Dressing and an Aioli.

The entire menu will be available for local delivery via Seamless, GrubHub and DoorDash within the first few weeks following launch.

The space features corrugated steel accents and exposed i-beams, a nod to the industrial setting of the original Bronx location, which is known for the large train bridge overlooking the Backyard. A concrete-topped bar with perforated metal sheeting anchors the front taproom area, with neon lights in the design of the NYC subway map overhead. The back seating area is on a catwalk overlooking the pilot brewery system; guests can watch beer being brewed in real time as they eat and drink, taking in the sounds and smells of the brewhouse and cellar hop additions. Brewers’ notes will be displayed on a nearby wall showcasing the current batches for imbibers to view and decipher. The design encourages conversation, dialogue and impromptu straight-from-the-tank sampling sessions between brewers and visitors.

The ceiling and rear wall of the space is decorated with a mural from celebrated Bronx artist Andre Trenier, who also painted one of the most iconic murals at their uptown location and who frequently contributes can art to the brewery. Renowned graffiti artists, CES and CHINO, also tagged the bathrooms. The storefront opens fully to the sidewalk, allowing for ample outdoor seating. Total seated capacity is 75.

Key elements of Bastard Burgers’ signature style and vibe have also been imported into the space, including a mural by Swedish artist Marc UÅ, neon signage and Swedish graffiti.

There are 14 beers on tap at any given time, which can include core favorites like American Pale Ale (the first beer they ever produced), World Gone Hazy (their most popular beer across the city right now), Now Youse Can’t Leave (a fast-growing Double IPA based off of the iconic line from A Bronx Tale), and Smile My Guy (a partnership with Perico LTD, a Bronx-based streetwear brand) as well as Y-Series limited-releases. Also headlining the launch menu will be their recently-released Side Hustle Hard Seltzer, a true first-of-its-kind grapefruit and lime margarita-inspired hard seltzer done in collaboration with Ilegal Mezcal and featuring can art from a Mexico City-based artist. The Bronx Brewery ships its beers throughout New York State, but beers produced on the pilot brewery system are available on-site only.

Community-minded events, DJ appearances and creative, inclusive programming, all hallmarks of The Bronx Brewery brand, will be incorporated into the East Village location.

Bigger than Beer

Co-founded in 2011 by Damian Brown, The Bronx Brewery offered a single beer style for its entire first 2 years of existence: an American Pale Ale. Why? Because Brown and his team were obsessed with creating the boldest, most perfectly balanced pale ale that they could. That attention to detail, balance and approachability remains crucial to the brand’s DNA, but the team quickly realized that beer can (and should!) be about more than the liquid, and made it their mission to cultivate community through their work.

“We believe beer has the power to bring people together, and that it can be a platform for showcasing the creativity and diversity of our community,” says Damian Brown, Co-Founder and President. “Our new East Village location is another step towards moving beyond the beer itself and inspiring a different and more inclusive approach in the industry.”

After all, good beer is table stakes at this point, especially for a nationally-renowned brewery that just celebrated its 10th anniversary. The Bronx team aims to lead a tectonic shift in the make-up of the industry with programs like its production internship in partnership with Beer Kulture, dedicated to creating opportunities for the under-represented and Black, African-American and BIPOC communities in craft beer through curriculum-based training, career support and mentorship.

About The Bronx Brewery East Village

A staple of NYC’s South Bronx neighborhood since 2011, The Bronx Brewery has expanded and brought its signature focus on community, creativity and inclusivity to the East Village. The focal point of the new location is the pilot brewery, a fully-functional brewery in the center of the seating area used to expand the wildly popular ‘Y-Series’, which features limited-release, often experimental beers created in collaboration with rising-star local creatives ranging from activists and musicians to artists and entrepreneurs. The Bronx Brewery East Village also houses the first US outpost of Bastard Burgers, an award-winning 50+-location Sweden-based burger outfit praised for its focus on quality beef, extensive vegan offerings and a fun and progressive culture. The Bronx Brewery East Village is located at 64 Second Avenue (btwn. 3rd & 4th St.). Hours of operation are 5pm – 11pm Mondays through Thursdays; 5pm – 12am Fridays; 12pm – 12am Saturdays and 12pm – 9pm Sundays. Learn more at www.thebronxbrewery.com and follow along on Instagram @thebronxbrewery, @thebronxbreweryeastvillage and @bastardburgers.nyc.