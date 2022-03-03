The Brewery Collective’s Velvet Libations Taproom to Open in Wolcott, Connecticut

WOLCOTT, Connecticut – Velvet Libations of the Brewery Collective will open just in time for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, 2022 in Wolcott, Connecticut. The taproom theme draws inspiration from the early 1960s era and the small, craft beer batches brewed on site take an experimental twist on traditional recipes.

Velvet Libations’ head brewer, Anderson Sant’anna DeLima brings his 15-year brewing background from New York, Miami, and Toronto with experience ranging from nano systems to large production breweries. He was one of the six original founding members of the NYC Brewers Guild and is now a full-time Connecticut resident and head of brewing operations for all Brewery Collective locations. “We are embracing all that we would like to brew that a production brewery set up wouldn’t usually accommodate”, Sant’anna DeLima says of the brewing system at Velvet Libations. The first three flagship beers will be The Chaser: a Belgian Style Dubbel aged in oloroso and port barrels, A Short Drink from a Certain Fountain: a Berliner Weisse, and Queen of the Nile: a Grisette IPA on tap along with other traditional beer styles. Velvet Libations’ brewing releases will specialize in sour and barrel-aged beer styles.

Velvet Libations takes over the former taproom of Shebeen Brewing Company at 1 Wolcott Road, which closed at the end January, and is under new management. The taproom will be led by Deb Stanclift, who is no stranger to running and delivering the brewery taproom experience. Deb spent over three years running Better Half Brewing in Bristol before joining the team. She brings first and foremost the knowledge and love for craft beer, the art of conversation, and a warm smile. “I am excited to bring my passions to Velvet Libations and grow along with it,” says Stanclift. “There is going to be a warm feeling here and I want all our guests to be comfortable and relaxed.” Guests can enjoy Velvet Libations while watching the classics on flat screens throughout the brewery ranging from concerts, films, and more from the swinging ‘60s.

Velvet Libations completely revamped the 2,000 square ft space in Wolcott to create an atmospheric love child of The Twilight Zone and Mad Men. The early 1960s interior design includes mid-century modern furniture, walls adorned with culturally significant posters, a record collection sourced from an extensive private collection, and chip and dip pairings reminiscent of ‘60s at-home hostings. Patrons of Velvet Libations will be transported to another dimension to embark on a sensory journey of experimental offerings and surroundings. It will be a bout of nostalgia for the older generation and an interactive experience for the younger crowd.

About Velvet Libations

Born from the inspiration of an era that disrupted, challenged, and provoked the culture of traditional society, Velvet Libations exudes that same energy within the beer industry. Their mission is to create offbeat, exotic libations that challenge the palate and imagination. The quality of the beer and the brewing process makes Velvet Libations the elevated entity of the Brewery Collective. Their retro-themed taproom located in Wolcott, Connecticut pays homage to the swingin’ sixties with records, decor, furniture, food, and programming.

About the Brewery Collective

The Brewery Collective is the assemblage of fine beers and brands in unique and original taprooms across Connecticut and Rhode Island.

For More Information:

https://brewerycollective.com/home