The Brew Kettle Announces Branding Refresh, New Production Site

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Strongsville, Ohio-based brewery The Brew Kettle made multiple announcements.

First, they will begin transitioning their lineup of beers from 12 oz. bottles to 12 oz. cans, with a complete branding refresh. The brewery hired Ohio-based artist Clint Davidson to lead the updated designs. The first release of new cans hit the Cleveland market last week with the launch of Major Lager, a premium domestic style lager in a 16 oz. can starting at a six-pack price point of $8.99.

The brand refresh will continue as The Brew Kettle launches its year-round and seasonal beers in cans throughout the summer. The next releases in the transition are scheduled for June: the summer seasonal Shandy Shores, a tropical shandy with an updated flavor profile, then the flagship West Coast Style IPA White Rajah.

Second, the brewery announced they have agreed on terms to take over the former production site of Fat Heads Brewing Co. on Sheldon Rd in Middleburg Heights, Ohio. The Brew Kettle will use the site as a temporary brewing facility, until the completion of a new brewing facility which is currently in planning stages. The agreement is between three parties: The Brew Kettle, Fat Heads Brewing Co. and upstart brewery Rivals Brewing Co. In December 2017, Rivals Brewing Co. announced that they had agreed to purchase the equipment from Fat Heads Brewing Co., but because of circumstances out of their control they were unable to finalize construction and begin brewing in the facility. In February 2019, The Brew Kettle, Fat Heads, and Rivals began talks on a deal that could solve major issues for all three breweries involved.

This deal enables The Brew Kettle to increase their brewing capacity by more than three times and enables the aforementioned transition to cans a possibility with the high-speed canning line on site. Rivals Brewing Co. will begin contract brewing through the facility, where their brew team will be able to brew alongside and learn from the 24 years of experience the team at The Brew Kettle brings to table. Once the forever home of The Brew Kettle is completed in early 2020, Rivals Brewing Co. has agreed to purchase the turnkey brewery from The Brew Kettle.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brew Talks SAVOR 2019
Brew Talks SAVOR 2019

Washington, DC ● May 17, 2019

Register Now
Cannabis Forum Summer 2019
Cannabis Forum Summer 2019

New York, NY ● June 14, 2019

Register Now
Brew Talks GABF 2019
Brew Talks GABF 2019

Denver, CO ● October 4, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 4 + 5, 2019

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.