The Brew Kettle Announces Branding Refresh, New Production Site

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Strongsville, Ohio-based brewery The Brew Kettle made multiple announcements.

First, they will begin transitioning their lineup of beers from 12 oz. bottles to 12 oz. cans, with a complete branding refresh. The brewery hired Ohio-based artist Clint Davidson to lead the updated designs. The first release of new cans hit the Cleveland market last week with the launch of Major Lager, a premium domestic style lager in a 16 oz. can starting at a six-pack price point of $8.99.

The brand refresh will continue as The Brew Kettle launches its year-round and seasonal beers in cans throughout the summer. The next releases in the transition are scheduled for June: the summer seasonal Shandy Shores, a tropical shandy with an updated flavor profile, then the flagship West Coast Style IPA White Rajah.

Second, the brewery announced they have agreed on terms to take over the former production site of Fat Heads Brewing Co. on Sheldon Rd in Middleburg Heights, Ohio. The Brew Kettle will use the site as a temporary brewing facility, until the completion of a new brewing facility which is currently in planning stages. The agreement is between three parties: The Brew Kettle, Fat Heads Brewing Co. and upstart brewery Rivals Brewing Co. In December 2017, Rivals Brewing Co. announced that they had agreed to purchase the equipment from Fat Heads Brewing Co., but because of circumstances out of their control they were unable to finalize construction and begin brewing in the facility. In February 2019, The Brew Kettle, Fat Heads, and Rivals began talks on a deal that could solve major issues for all three breweries involved.

This deal enables The Brew Kettle to increase their brewing capacity by more than three times and enables the aforementioned transition to cans a possibility with the high-speed canning line on site. Rivals Brewing Co. will begin contract brewing through the facility, where their brew team will be able to brew alongside and learn from the 24 years of experience the team at The Brew Kettle brings to table. Once the forever home of The Brew Kettle is completed in early 2020, Rivals Brewing Co. has agreed to purchase the turnkey brewery from The Brew Kettle.