The Born to Run Foundation to Make 10th Prosthesis Donation at Whetstone Station

Brattleboro, Vt. — The Born to Run Foundation will present its 10th prosthesis donation, a running blade, to amputee David Hiler of Brattleboro, Vermont, on Friday, October 30 at 3:00pm at the outdoor waterfront Bier Garten at Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery in Brattleboro. At the event, Hiler and The Born to Run Foundation will announce the creation of a special-label craft brew, RUN, that will support the Foundation’s mission of providing athletic prostheses to amputees to help them lead active lives.

David Hiler, 55, of Brattleboro, VT, an avid marathon runner and snowboarder, lost his left leg above the knee in January 2020 due to a malignant sarcoma isolated to his knee. He made the decision to amputate, which he says was the best solution for him if he wanted to continue to live an active and athletic life. Hiler, co-founder of Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, wanted to do something to give back to the amputee community. While being fitted for his prosthesis at Next Step Bionics & Prosthetics, Inc. in Manchester, NH, he met Noelle Lambert who introduced him to the Foundation. David came up with the idea to have the Whetstone Brewery create a special craft beer to support The Born to Run Foundation.

The new RUN brew, named after The Born To Run Foundation, is a Blood Orange Gose: a tart, thirst quenching ale made with sea salt and coriander, blended with the refreshing juice of blood oranges to make for a low ABV craft beer that can be crushed after a long run. The new brew will be available throughout Vermont and at the Whetstone Brewery in early 2021. Noelle and foundation board member Femita Ayanbeku (shown in the photo) recently visited David at Whetstone Brewery when the process began to develop the new signature B2R brew.

The Born to Run Foundation was founded by Noelle Lambert, 23 of Manchester, NH, who lost her leg in a moped accident on Martha’s Vineyard in 2016. She is a former Division 1 college athlete who played lacrosse at the UMass Lowell and established the foundation to help amputees obtain specialized athletic prosthetic devices so that they can live fulfilling lives. Recently, Noelle was named as one of 10 honorees in the L’Oreal Women of Worth awards where she was chosen from thousands of nominations for the impact she and The Born to Run Foundation have made.

Also, Noelle is a member of the U.S. Paralympic team and is currently training for the 2021 Paralympics in Tokyo in the 100-meter race in Track and Field. On November 13, 2019, Noelle set a new U.S. record at the World Paralympic Championship games in Dubai running the 100-meter in 16.31 seconds.

