The Booth Brewing Launches Make This Happen Series with 2 IPAs

EUREKA, Calif.— It is a new year with new beers at The Booth Brewing Co! To welcome the new year, the Seoul born, Eureka-based brewery is launching a limited release series called “Make This Happen.” Coincidentally, “Make This Happen”, is the old slogan for The Booth prior to “Follow Your Fun” becoming the official slogan. This new and unique creative series will give consumers the opportunity to make decisions for The Booth’s next lineup of beers. The brewery plans to receive feedback through reviews on Untappd and an online survey on their website. Here are the first two brews from the Make This Happen series:

Make This Happen #1

Centennial Hop Ale is a hazy IPA at 6.5 percent ABV that’s been double dry-hopped with Centennial hops. Pouring a pale straw hue, this dank juicy IPA is packed with notes of grapefruit and floral undertones. A taste of the smooth mouthfeel and rich fruity flavors will leave you wanting more!

Make This Happen #2

This Smoothie IPA will make your day go smoothly! Coming in at 6.7 percent ABV and featuring a golden straw color with a pillowy white head, this brew will inundate your nose with bright citrus and berry notes. The generous addition of lactose, blueberries and Lemondrop hops mingle on the palate for a full body and refreshing sweet finish.

Limited amounts of Make This Happen #1 and #2 will be available in Humboldt County and Northern California starting mid-January in cans and kegs. To all the Booth fans, let us know if you want to #MakeThisHappen.

About The Booth Brewing Co.

The Booth Brewing Co. started off as a small pizza pub in Seoul, Korea in May 2013. It was founded by three friends whose love of craft beer brought them together. They also shared an ambition to create a “booth” where young-minded people could gather to change the world while enjoying quality beer. Four years since its birth, The Booth extended its operations into the current Eureka facility, which was formerly owned by Lost Coast Brewery, becoming the first Asian craft brewery to brew in the US. Since then, it has been catching the attention of many local and international craft beer lovers.