The Booth Brewing Announces Newest Beers in Make This Happen Series

EUREKA, Calif.— With the spring season dawning upon us comes with the necessity of new brews. This spring, the Seoul born and Eureka-based brewery, The Booth Brewing, provides craft beer enthusiasts with the latest brews from their Make This Happen series. This limited series gives consumers the chance to decide what The Booth Brewing will include in its future beer lineup. Booth fans can complete the survey on makethishappen.us or rate them on Untappd to decide the fate of each brew. Check out their newest brews from the Make This Happen series:

Make This Happen #3 Hazy Pale Ale is a sessionable ale brewed with Citra, HBC 342 and Mandarina Bavaria hops with an ABV of 5.1 percent. This is an easy going, drinkable beer for warmer spring days. Pouring a pale straw color, this hazy delight has a bright orange tangerine nose that follows through to the palate, with a dry clean finish.

Make This Happen #4 Simcoe Hop Ale climbs a little higher on the ABV scale with 6.5 percent. This hazy IPA puts Simcoe hops squarely in the spotlight. A lustrous pale yellow hazy brew with the signature Simcoe aroma of passionfruit, pine and resin anchored with a subtle earthy note. Featuring a lighter body and a subtle yet firm bitterness that lingers on the back palate.

Make This Happen #3 and #4 are available in Humboldt County and Northern California starting mid-March in both cans and kegs. Shout out your favorite brew by using the hashtag #MakeThisHappenBooth!