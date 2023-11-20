The Association of Pickleball Players Names Partake Brewing as Official Non-Alcoholic Beer Partner

CHICAGO, Ill.— The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) announced the addition of Partake Brewing as official non-alcoholic beer of the APP Tour, combining the brewery’s award-winning selection of low-calorie, non-alcoholic beverages with the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.

The partnership is highlighted by the creation of a new community initiative called the Partake Community Hero Award. This award will be given at each 2024 APP Tour stop, acknowledging individuals who have made significant personal contributions to their respective pickleball communities. The APP and Partake will invite APP Tour venues, their staff, players and their local pickleball communities to nominate their own Partake Community Hero. These exceptional individuals will be celebrated on-site at all 2024 APP Tour stops and nationally recognized on the APP’s social media channels.

“Both pickleball and non-alcoholic beverages continue to take the nation by storm, and we’re excited to expand beverage options for our fans with Partake Brewing,” said APP Chief Marketing Officer Tom Webb. “This partnership goes beyond a traditional beverage partnership with the inception of the Partake Community Hero Award, which will pay tribute to the local communities that welcome us throughout the 2024 season. There are so many deserving, everyday heroes in our lives; and we’re excited to have a partner like Partake that’s focused on giving them the recognition they deserve.”

Partake Brewing will be immersed into the APP fan experience in 2024, with an early launch during the APP’s hometown experience at the first-ever U.S. Indoor Championships on Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 in Rosemont, Illinois. At all 2024 APP Tour events, fans ages 21 and over are invited to sample various Partake Brewing products while watching some of pickleball’s greatest players compete in their local communities. Fans tuning into the APP Tour broadcasts will also see the latest Partake Brewing offerings.

“Pickleball’s remarkable growth has attracted players from all skill levels globally,” said Evan Cohen, President of Partake Brewing. “Partake is dedicated to partnering with the APP Tour and ensuring that our low-calorie, non-alcoholic brews are accessible at APP Tour stops throughout the United States. Pickleball fosters a sense of community, catering to players of diverse backgrounds, and our company’s principles resonate with this spirit of inclusivity.”

With the undeniable, rapid shift in consumer preferences and interest in the non-alcoholic beer segment driven by better-for-you health and wellness trends, consumers consistently seek out Partake for its exceptional taste, unmatched calorie count (10-30 calories per can), vegan all-natural ingredients and brewing process.

About the APP

The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) provides opportunities for pickleball players of all ages and skill levels—professionals, amateurs and recreational—to compete in world-class pickleball events for the opportunity to win prize money and be seen on internationally televised broadcasts. The APP was founded in 2019 and operates the first and only tour fully and officially sanctioned by USA Pickleball. In 2023, it held 19 events across the country and supported five international tournaments. The APP prides itself on developing the next generation of pickleball champions through its APP Next Gen Series, the APP Next Gen National Team and other youth initiatives.

About Partake Brewing

Partake Brewing is the maker of craft non-alcoholic beers brewed for doing. Serving up the lowest calorie non-alcoholic craft beer on the market, Partake offers a delicious array of award-winning styles all under 30 calories, so you can enjoy a beer throughout all your pursuits. Founded in 2017, Partake Brewing has become a leader in non-alcoholic beer in North America, with distribution in major retailers across Canada and the United States. Brewed using a proprietary process resulting in deliciously low-cal beer, Partake Brewing is praised by drinkers for its unique combination of exceptional flavor, classic styles and game-changing nutritionals.

For More Information:

https://drinkpartake.com/