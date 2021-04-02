Texas Craft Breweries Team Up for Liquid Bake Sale

More Than Two Dozen Texas Breweries Brew Collaboration Beers Utilizing Texas-Grown Malt To Raise Funds for Non-Profit Advocacy Organization

AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of Texas breweries are joining forces this Spring to throw an old school community bake sale. Only, instead of baking up brownies and lemon bars, they’re brewing handcrafted beers with a foundation of Texas-grown malt and releasing them from their taprooms across the state. Just like with a conventional bake sale, it’s all about variety. Liquid Bake Sale beers are not limited to a single recipe, or even a specific style. Each brewery is bringing something different—and delicious—to the table.

The statewide collaboration and fundraiser comes after an immensely challenging year for Texas craft brewers, including for the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, which works to advance the brewing industry through advocacy and education. The 501(c)(6) non-profit trade association relies heavily on in-person events like the annual Texas Craft Brewers Festival which pivoted to a smaller virtual experience in 2020. Purchasing a Liquid Bake Sale beer is a way beer enthusiasts can patronize a local brewery and help support the TCBG’s mission.

“Sometimes we feel like the PTA for breweries, but in the best way possible. Texas Craft Brewers Guild Executive Director Charles Vallhonrat said. “When the idea came up to throw a fundraiser for the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, a bake sale seemed like a natural thing to do. When we found out we could partner with our friends at TexMalt, we knew for certain it was something we had to do. We simply couldn’t pass up the opportunity to feature Texas grown malt in some of the most creative ways possible with breweries across the state, while at the same time ensuring the on-going operations of the non-profit trade association that advocates, educates, and promotes Texas craft breweries.”

Just like flour forms the base of a cake recipe, malted grain is foundational to any beer recipe. From decadent pastry stouts, to double IPAs, to farmhouse saisons, each brewery’s Liquid Bake Sale creation showcases Texas-grown malt from Fort Worth based TexMalt in a different, unique way.

“We cannot tell you how excited we are to see our malt in the hands of so many talented Texas Brewers!” TexMalt Co-Founder Chase Leftwich said. “The Liquid Bake Sale collaboration left the door wide open for creativity at the participating breweries and the crew here at TexMalt are dying to try the different variations!”

Participating breweries began brewing their Liquid Bake Sale beers in early March, and the first few creations—including an Imperial Babka Stout from Austin-based Jester King Brewery, a Lemonbar Blonde Ale from Corpus Christi based B&J’s Pizza Brewpub, and a double dry-hopped IPA from San Antonio-based Freetail Brewing Company—have already started to roll out.

More Liquid Bake Sale beers will be released in the weeks ahead with bottled and canned beers featuring retro, bake sale inspired label art from Austin-based designer Lauren Dickens. For beer enthusiasts looking to further support the initiative, Liquid Bake Sale T-shirts and stickers are available in the Texas Craft Brewers Guild’s online store.

To learn more about Liquid Bake Sale and see the complete list of 28 participating breweries across the state visit https://texascraftbrewersguild.org/liquidbakesale.

ABOUT THE TEXAS CRAFT BREWERS GUILD:

The Texas Craft Brewers Guild is an association of brewers advancing the Texas craft beer industry through advocacy and education. The Guild exists for the purpose of promoting Texas craft beer, educating the public about the qualities and attributes of craft beer and advancing the common interest of Texas craft brewers. The Guild’s Board of Directors hail from craft breweries in all the major metropolitan regions of the state, as well as different brewery types and sizes to represent the Guild’s over 300 brewery members throughout the state, including operating breweries, as well as those that are in the advanced planning stages. The Guild also welcomes allied trade and retail members who support the craft brewing industry. To learn more about the Texas Craft Brewers Guild visit texascraftbrewersguild.org.