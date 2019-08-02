Terre Haute Brewing Company Releases Powerline New England-Style IPA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Terre Haute Brewing Company (THBC), Indiana’s oldest (and America’s second-oldest) brewery currently in operation, is excited to release its newest beer, Powerline – a New England-style IPA.

With an electrifying mix of Citra, Mosaic, and Calypso hops, Powerline is sure to send sparks flying with every sip. The combination of Pineapple and mango flavors layered with piney hop characteristics make this an ideal NEIPA for summer.

Powerline, at 8.0% ABV, is hazed to perfection with flaked oats and balanced with Golden Promise malt to amp-up the flavor.

THBC’s newest brew will be released on August 2, 2019 in the taproom and in cans.

Powerline follows the wildly successful Citragenesis, the first beer from Terre Haute Brewing Company’s new brewers, Anthony Megali and Jack Haltom. Powerline is the sixth canned product being distributed by THBC since it’s rebrand in March.

Powerline is the sixth canned product being distributed by THBC since it's rebrand in March.

