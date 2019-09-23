Terminal Gravity Brewing Releases Future Legend Hazy IPA

ENTERPRISE, Ore. — Terminal Gravity Brewing is excited to announce the release of Future Legend Hazy IPA. The third addition to Terminal Gravity’s can lineup and their first packaged release in over a year, Future Legend will be available in classic 6-packs of 12 oz. cans.

The beer had a soft release at the end of August and has been available in specialty shops in some areas of Oregon for a month, however it is now available in grocery stores in many areas of Oregon and SW Washington. You can find it locally in the Portland, Salem, Eugene, Bend/Redmond, and Vancouver, WA metro areas. You will also be able find Future Legend in independent grocery stores and specialty beer stores in those areas.

The can design is bright and bold like the beer it carries, and it signifies Terminal Gravity’s effort to create new energy around its brand. TG fans can’t wait to be able to bring this beer home, and Terminal Gravity thinks that will be passed on to new fans alike. Future Legend will hit the shelves at an $11.99 price point and will satisfy craft drinkers looking for a new hazy to have in their rotation of favorite beers.

“Future Legend Hazy IPA is an exciting jump into the popular hazy category for Terminal Gravity. The immense late-hop additions bring out hop flavors that are bolder than any beer we make,” stated long-time head brewer Frank Helderman.

Description

Future Legend Hazy IPA is both hazy and juicy, coming in at 6.9% ABV with significant notes of mango and guava. It is double dry hopped, which gives off a robust hop aroma. Future Legend uses Citra and Denali hops as well as an experimental hop known as 07270. Gold rush malt from Baker City is part of the malt bill that rounds out the beer to create a robust hazy IPA.

TG fans are encouraged to check out the newly designed website, www.terminalgravitybrewing.com, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram (@terminalgravitybrewingco).