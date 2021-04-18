Tequila Cazadores Unveils New Lineup of Ready-to-Drink Canned Cocktails Made with 100 Percent Agave Tequila

The 100 percent agave tequila cocktails include the Margarita, Spicy Margarita and Paloma, inspiring consumers to experience the taste of Mexico with real ingredients

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Tequila Cazadores, one of the most popular premium tequilas in Mexico and the United States made with 100 percent blue agave and grown, harvested and distilled in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, is excited to introduce its refreshing lineup of premium, ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails just in time for summer.

Made with 100 percent Agave Tequila Cazadores Blanco, the brand is proud to pay homage to its deeply rooted heritage and bring pure ingredients and fun Mexican flare to the ultra-popular RTD market with its three traditional and smooth Mexican cocktails including the beloved Margarita, Spicy Margarita and Paloma offerings. Tequila Cazadores is inviting consumers to ditch the average canned cocktails that contain questionable ingredients and lack flavor for an expertly crafted and modern on-the-go experience.

“Tequila Cazadores has remained dedicated to producing the highest quality, 100% Blue Weber Agave Tequila throughout our 100-year history. Nothing is more important to us than remaining true to what is real & authentic, which is why we are so excited to be launching this line of delicious, Ready-to-Drink canned cocktails made with our expertly crafted Tequila Cazadores Blanco. With these cocktails, we are offering the vibrant, fresh taste of Mexico in a convenient & portable format that will make them the perfect drink to enjoy anywhere with friends & family,” said Ashley Campbell, Tequila Cazadores Brand Manager.

Each of the Tequila Cazadores’ 12 ounce cans is naturally gluten-free and will feature 100% Agave Tequila Cazadores Blanco, real ingredients and Agave syrup to sweeten and capture the true essence of Mexican culture and flavors at only 5.9% ABV. The four-packs will be available nationwide in May for $14.99.

About Tequila CAZADORES

Tequila CAZADORES® is one of the most popular premium tequilas in Mexico and the United States. Tequila CAZADORES® is made with 100% blue agave grown, harvested, and distilled in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, recognized as the premier agave growing region in the world, resulting in a smoother, more flavorful taste. The Tequila CAZADORES® brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International www.CAZADORES.com