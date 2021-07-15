Tennessee Brew Works Releases Fruited Tangerine Ale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville’s Tennessee Brew Works(“TBW”) is releasing a new fruited IPA, Tangerine Waltz on Friday, July 16. Known for celebrating all things Tennessee, the new IPA is aptly named as a nod to Patti Page’s classic song, Tennessee Waltz.

Tangerine Waltz IPA was brewed with real tangerines, pours with a hazy yellow orange appearance, reminiscent of fresh squeezed juice. Brewers describe the beer as a burst of tangerine on the palate, followed by the floral and citrus notes from hops.

Tangerine Waltz IPA is 6.1% ABV, IBU 20. The higher attenuation of this beer allows all the complex flavors to be discovered with a light and clean finish.

“There is nothing like a delicious, fruited ale to combat the Tennessee heat. The Tangerine Waltz IPA was created just for this purpose,” says Head Brewer Matt Simpson. “With ample amounts of real tangerines in the recipe, I would even recommend pairing it with weekend breakfast.”

Tangerine Waltz IPA will be tapped with a limited release at Tennessee Brew Works, 809 Ewing Ave. in Nashville on Friday, July 16.

The draft only, limited release Tangerine Waltz will also be available in craft beer bars and restaurants throughout Middle Tennessee, Chattanooga, and Knoxville in the following weeks.

About Tennessee Brew Works

Tennessee Brew Works was founded in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions, and culture of Tennessee. They brew beers using only natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. They are guided by their motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.”

https://www.tnbrew.com/

