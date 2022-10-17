Tennessee Brew Works Releases Colts Imperial Chocolate Stout

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Tennessee Brew Works and Colts Chocolate Company have partnered once again to release the new Colts Imperial Chocolate Stout, just in time for the holiday season. It is brewed with loads of real cocoa nibs and designed to pair with the Colts Chocolate Co. delectable chocolate offerings. The Imperial Chocolate Stout will be released this week at the Tennessee Brew Works taproom, 809 Ewing Ave in Nashville, TN.

Colts Imperial Chocolate Stout is 10% ABV, 40 IBU. Dark in appearance, this stout delivers robust amounts of dark chocolate on the palate, followed by subtle roasted and toasted notes on the finish

“The Imperial Chocolate Stout celebrates the artisan qualities of iconic Colts Chocolate Company,” says Christian Spears, founder and president, Tennessee Brew Works. “This beer is delicious on its own or paired with the sweetest and most decadent of deserts.”

“Community is what built not only Colts Chocolates but the town of Nashville itself. Community is the essence and uniqueness to this town, and I love how all of the makers here support one another,” says Kate Blocher, president, Colts Chocolate Company. “We are excited to partner once again with Tennessee Brew Works to bring two Nashville Makers together to create something unique for our Tasters.”

Colts Imperial Chocolate Stout will be available at the Tennessee Brew Works taproom, 809 Ewing Ave., in Nashville on Friday, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. The stout will be served on draft and available in 500ML (16.9oz) bottles to-go, limit 2 per-person. Limited quantities of Colts Imperial Chocolate Stout will also be available throughout Middle Tennessee, Clarksville, Chattanooga, Tri-Cities and Knoxville.

About Colts Chocolate Co

The Colts Chocolate Company came from small beginnings in 1984. Founder, Mackenzie Colt, put her hand to the creation of amazing desserts and chocolates, which became highly coveted by friends, family, musicians and celebrities around Nashville. That popularity has now spread across the country to specialty shops, hotels and retail stores. Colts remains a crafted-by-hand chocolatier to this day. Capture a true taste of Nashville as you enjoy our creative assortment of delicious chocolates and southern desserts.

About Tennessee Brew Works

Tennessee Brew Works is an independently owned and operated craft brewery that opened in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions, and culture of Tennessee.

Tennessee Brew Works proudly introduced the state’s first all-Tennessee grain beers in 2018 with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Our all-Tennessee grain State Park Blonde Ale is the official beer of the Tennessee State Parks and benefits the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy for the preservation of the state’s 57 State Parks.

We brew beers with integrity, using only quality natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. We cater to those that appreciate the difference. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. Our motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.”

https://www.tnbrew.com/beer/colts-chocolate