Tennessee Brew Works Partners with Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. on ‘Cocktail Series’ Craft Beers

Limited “Cocktail Series” Craft Beers Aged in Cascade Moon Edition No. 1 Whisky Barrels

NASHVILLE – Nashville’s Tennessee Brew Worksis partnering with Tennessee neighbors at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co., home to the George A. Dickel & Co. team, to create a limited “Cocktail Series” of craft beers.

Tennessee Brew Works Head Brewer Matt Simpson and Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin combined their creativity to unveil the “Cocktail Series” just in time for the spring.

The first release in the “Cocktail Series” is a Pineapple, Blood Orange and Coconut Ale, meticulously fruited and aged in the rare Cascade Moon whisky barrels. The beer is inspired by the brewer’s favorite cocktails. Orange in color, the aroma is a balanced combination of pineapple, orange and coconut supported by a tropical hop blend. Simpson says, “The flavor is an island beach party in your mouth with a boozy finish and malt sweetness. The barrel aging process conducts qualities of the unique whisky they once held, offering savory pretzel-like attributes, along with bright and fruity notes of raspberry, pineapple and coconut.” The Pineapple, Blood Orange and Coconut Imperial Fruited Ale is 9.2% ABV, 35 IBU.

The Pineapple, Blood Orange and Coconut Ale will be released at 11 am on March 26 at the Tennessee Brew Works Taproom, 809 Ewing Ave. in Nashville, Cascade Hollow Distillery in Tullahoma, TN, along with limited retailers throughout Tennessee.

The “Cocktail Series” will continue with two additional releases in April and May. The Imperial Strawberry White aged in Cascade Moon Edition No. 1 barrels will be released on April 23, and the Whisky Smash Fruited Ale aged in Cascade Moon Edition No. 1 barrels will release on May 21.

“We are fortunate to have Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. as a partner for barrel aged beer projects,” said Matt Simpson, head brewer, Tennessee Brew Works. “A special thanks to Nicole Austin and her crew for curating this barrel blend that complements unique beer profiles and inspired the creativity in these cocktail series beers.”

“We are thrilled to once again collaborate with the Tennessee Brew Works team,” said Nicole Austin. “Our partnerships continue to result in great barrel aged beers, and as Cascade Moon Edition No. 1 is inspired by, and features similar tasting notes found in a gose-style beer, this release felt natural. It feels fitting that the refilled casks used for Cascade Moon Edition No. 1 would be re-used to age this beer, coming full circle with Pineapple, Blood Orange and Coconut Ale!”

Known for their world-class whisky, George Dickel is part of Tennessee history with George A. Dickel & Co first releasing whisky 150 years ago, something that they’re highlighting with their new Cascade Moon Whisky Series. Even the name of the series, which is inspired by Cascade Hollow’s original Cascade Pure Whisky that used the tagline ‘mellow as moonlight’, strikes a balance between the traditional and contemporary. The unique and delicious Cascade Moon Edition No. 1 was blended with 16-year-old whisky aged in refilled casks along with 11-year-old whisky at Cascade Hollow.

ABOUT TENNESSEE BREW WORKS

Tennessee Brew Works was founded in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions and culture of Tennessee. They brew beers using only natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. They are guided by their motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.” To learn more, visit Tennessee Brew Works at tnbrew.com.

ABOUT CASCADE HOLLOW DISTILLING CO.

Since 1870, the fine folks at Cascade Hollow have honored George Dickel’s dream of crafting the smoothest Tennessee whisky around. Today, 150 years later, we’re still making award-winning whisky at our historic distillery in Tullahoma, TN. Tucked away in the Tennessee hills and surrounded by 600 protected acres of forest and crystal-fresh springs, Cascade Hollow has always been our home. Led by General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin, the team at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. continue the tradition of producing smooth sipping whisky through high standards of authenticity and craftsmanship. A proud member of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, we invite you to visit our home and learn more about how we make George Dickel Tennessee Whisky. For more information, go to www.GeorgeDickel.com or check out @georgedickel on Facebook or Instagram. Your friends at Cascade Hollow remind you to always drink responsibly.

For More Information:

https://tnbrew.com