TEN20 Craft Brewery Unveils Cutting-Edge Can Design, New Format and Exciting Pricing Initiative

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— TEN20 Craft Brewery, a prominent name in the craft beer scene, is proud to introduce a transformative family of cans that pays homage to its historical roots while embracing a contemporary vision. The launch of refreshed branding aesthetics and innovative 12 oz can designs marks a significant milestone as the brewery embarks on an exciting phase of evolution and growth.

TEN20 Craft Brewery’s esteemed collection of exceptional brews is at the heart of this project. The iconic Schnitzelburger Vienna Lager, the distinguished 1834 American Premium Lager, the invigorating Flying Pig Belgian Style Wheat Ale, and the captivating Storyteller New England IPA will all showcase the new TEN20 visual identity. This new family of cans seamlessly blends nostalgia with innovation, capturing the essence of the past while looking toward the future.

John Flodder, co-founder at TEN20 Craft Brewery, commented, ‘This project represents our dedication to growth, development, and innovation. It’s about preserving our legacy while ensuring that our offerings remain relevant and enticing to a diverse range of beer enthusiasts.'”

A standout feature of this brand relaunch is TEN20 Craft Brewery’s unwavering commitment to making premium craft beer accessible to all. To make its exceptional brews even more accessible, the brewery is excited to announce the availability of its redesigned 12 oz cans at all three of its distinguished brewery locations – Butchertown, Highlands, and Anchorage.

The brewery is also introducing an exciting pricing strategy to further enhance this offering. Its exceptional brews will be priced lower than the average 6-pack found at local grocery or liquor stores. According to Nielsen data, the average cost of beer has risen more than 8% in the past year. Emphasizing their direct-to-consumer approach, Jim McGuire, CEO and co-founder, highlighted the cost savings gained from not using a distributor will be passed along to consumers with 6-packs being 10% lower than the national average and an additional break for cases. For instance, the 1834 Lager will be available at an appealing $9.99, while the beloved Storyteller IPA will be offered for just $11.99.

“At TEN20 Craft Brewery, we believe that exceptional craft beer should be enjoyed by all. Our innovative pricing approach is a testament to our commitment to delivering value without compromising on quality,” said McGuire. “Our package beer approach will give our customers an opportunity to get fresh, high-quality craft beer on the go at a competitive price. Additionally, we strive to make the craft experience of TEN20 accessible to folks whether they are in our taprooms or in the comfort of their home. Be it a sunrise visit for a cup of coffee, a toast among friends at sundown, or grabbing a taste of TEN20 to-go, we’re dedicated to delivering a craft experience.”

This unique blend of innovative pricing and new look underscores TEN20 Craft Brewery’s determination to reach a broader audience and solidify its position as a frontrunner in the craft beer industry. The new cans will be available for purchase starting August 25th at all three brewery locations.

As TEN20 Craft Brewery embarks on this exciting chapter, it eagerly anticipates engaging its loyal patrons and attracting new enthusiasts as it continues to set new standards of brewing excellence.

https://www.ten20brewery.com/