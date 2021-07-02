Temperance Beer Company Releases Beer Benefiting Mental Health

EVANSTON, IL – Evanston’s Temperance Beer Co. is releasing a new beer in collaboration with Hope For The Day, a nonprofit movement empowering the conversation on proactive suicide prevention and mental health education.

THINGS WE DON’T SAY IPA: Craft Beer For Mental Health project was created to help shift how we approach mental health by encouraging people to talk about their experiences and feelings, both good and bad, and to demonstrate the importance of asking for help when we need it.

“We all deal with mental health challenges at some point, especially this past year, and unfortunately especially in our industry” says Temperance’s founder, Josh Gilbert, “yet longstanding stigmas around mental health still keep us from talking about our challenges. Beer is the best beverage to get a conversation started, so we jumped at the chance to brew Things We Don’t Say and brew a beer that would get the conversation going about mental health.”

Temperance’s version is a smooth and balanced West Coast IPA that beckons you with its enticing aromas of damp pine needles, lemon, bubblegum, and everyone’s favorite loop-based fruit cereal. The first sip starts with grapefruit-rind flavors and finishes with a pleasant lingering bitterness.

“The stigma associated with mental health issues is, in many ways, preventing people from getting the essential help they need. That’s why I truly believe in the work that the Things We Don’t Say project is committed to doing, and I’m incredibly humbled to participate in such a deserving cause,” says Temperance Beer Co.’s Head Brewer Mike VanCamp. “This project also hits close to home. Having PTSD has been incredibly isolating, and scary at times. Over the years, my friends and family have been more involved in my journey, by asking questions and listening intently. The walls began to drop. All I ask is that we as people pay attention to our loved ones, ask questions if you feel something is wrong, be present and listen. We all struggle, we all have our demons. Say something, please. We are all in this together. There is hope.”

Temperance will be donating $3 for each 4-pack sold in the Tap Room and 30% of all on-site draft sales will go directly to Hope For The Day.

Beginning Friday, July 2, Things We Don’t Say will be available at the brewery, located at 2000 Dempster Street in Evanston. It will be available from local retailers in the Chicago area, as well.

About Temperance Beer Co

Temperance has never been interested in keeping up with the Joneses and has been creating a whole new neighborhood with their award-winning beers and supporting the community since 2013. The Tap Room has fully re- opened and is the best place to quaff their approachable and delicious beers. The brewery has been featured in numerous media such as TimeOut Chicago, ABC-TV, Zagat, Crain’s Chicago Business, Red Eye, WCIU-TV, WBEZ-FM, and the Chicago Reader. In its first competition, at just over a year old, Temperance took home a Silver Medal from the 2014 Great American Beer Festival® for Gatecrasher, its English-Style IPA, and then won Gold for the same beer in 2016.

For More Information:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1bqPLQAEluHtU8PQg1xgOQ6DJ9zJb8bIA?usp=sharing