Temperance Beer Co. Announces ‘Scarce Goods’ 2022 Limited Summer Releases

EVANSTON, Illinois – In September of 2021, Temperance Beer Co. launched Scarce Goods, a new label and concept: brew very small batches, available only at the brewery, in styles not yet undertaken by Temperance. Using a new pilot brew system and channeling their creative thirst, brewers Mike VanCamp and Connor Scanlan put together a list of the first eight beers they wanted to brew for Scarce Goods.

“The first step is designing beers for the season we’ll be releasing them in, and then we look for styles that we haven’t brewed before (or want to try again in a different way) and will be a bit more ‘out there’ than what you might think of as a Temperance beer.” – Head Brewer, Mike VanCamp

The first batches were a trio of fruited sours: Mango Pink Guava (Batch 1), the second Blackberry Fruited Sour, followed by Coconut Lime (Batch 3). Kölsch, Peach Witbier, and Pale Ale were among the rest of the inaugural offerings.

“We’ve been thrilled with the response to Scarce Goods, though we sympathize when customers are upset that a batch they wanted to try—or enjoy more of—is gone. But that’s the reality of these batch sizes. With only around 15 cases and 2 half barrels each time, we’re going to run out quickly.” – Founder, Josh Gilbert

The second round of Scarce Goods arrived this month with Batch 9: Berliner Weiss tapping on July 8th. The following Friday saw Batch 10: Hefeweizen, a refreshing and complex wheat beer with notes of banana, clove, bubble gum, and a hint of citrus. The upcoming batch has, for the first time, a name—Batch 11: Greenwood Peach—and will be released this Friday, July 29, at noon. Two more batches will be released this summer, both fruity saisons.

“Two young women on the brewery tour this month saw the (empty) cans of Greenwood Peach and literally shrieked with delight. Their excitement, that reaction — I couldn’t stop smiling after that.” – Founder, Josh Gilbert

“Though we don’t have all the beers figured out quite yet, we’re stoked for what will be coming this fall and winter.” – Founder, Josh Gilbert

Scarce Goods is available on tap and 16 oz. 4-pack cans, only at the Temperance Beer Co.

About Temperance Beer Co.

As Evanston’s first and oldest brewery, they’ve never wanted to “keep up with the Joneses.” Through its award-winning yet accessible beers and investment in the community, they are creating a whole new neighborhood. The brewery has been featured in numerous media such as TimeOut Chicago, ABC-TV, Zagat, Crain’s Chicago Business, Red Eye, WCIU-TV, WBEZ-FM, the New York Times, WTTW News, and the Chicago Reader, among others. In its first competition, at just over a year old, Temperance took home a Silver Medal from the 2014 Great American Beer Festival® for Gatecrasher®, its English-style IPA. Gatecrasher followed up with GABF gold two years later. Temperance Beers are available throughout the Chicago metropolitan area and Colorado.

About Scarce Goods

Scarce Goods is our new experimental playground where we can feel that recess freedom to try new things, have some fun, skin our knees, hang upside down from the monkey bars, and take some big risks on small, limited, batches. Scarce Goods is only available at Temperance Beer Co.

For More Information:

https://www.scarcegoods.com/